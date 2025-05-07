Stephen Curry latest injury update is nothing but bad news for GSW fans

When the Golden State Warriors face off with the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 on Thursday, Stephen Curry will be forced to watch from the sidelines.

During the second quarter of Game 1 on Tuesday, Curry appeared to injure his hamstring on a non-contact play. After exiting the game and going back to the locker room, it was reported that the former MVP would wind up missing the remainder of the game.

Now, ahead of Game 2 on Thursday, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania is reporting that Curry will be sidelined for Game 2 with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain.

As Charania noted, Curry has never dealt with an injury like this before during his career. As a result, it's hard to pinpoint just how long it will take him to get back to 100%.

As Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT indicated on social media, a Grade 1 hamstring strain usually comes with a 7-10 day recovery timeline, while a Grade 2 strain would have ruled Stephen Curry out for 3-6 weeks.

Following Game 2 on Thursday, the Warriors and the Timberwolves will be back in action on Saturday for Game 3 in Golden State.

While the team was able to pick up a big win on the road in Game 1 thanks to some big offensive contributions from Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, if Curry winds up missing extended time, Golden State could be facing an uphill battle in this second-round series.

"We know what Jimmy's capable of," - Draymond Green expresses optmism despite uncertainty surrounding Stephen Curry

While Stephen Curry has been ruled out for Game 2 of this second-round series on Thursday, and his status for Game 3 on Saturday is up in the air, Draymond Green and the Warriors are unwaivering in their faith despite all of the uncertainty surrounding the two-time MVP.

While speaking with members of the press following a big win on the road in Game 1, Green acknowledged what playing without Curry means for the team, while expressing optimism about their chances with Jimmy Butler:

"We know what Jimmy's capable of, Jimmy's capable of carrying a team, he carried a team to the Finals twice. So we won't panic, we'll figure out what [playing without Curry] means, we have the best coaching staff in the NBA."

Throughout the regular season, the Warriors posted a 7-5 overall record without Stephen Curry, with one of those wins, and two losses coming on the heels of the Jimmy Butler trade.

