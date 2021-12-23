Stephen Curry releases 2,974 exclusive NFT sneakers as a nod to his all-time record, the digital assets can be accessed by owners in 3 different metaverses

Some popular NBA players have caught on to the NFT trend, with Stephen Curry being the most recent to hop on the train. Curry's latest addition to the nonfungible tokens collection are 2,974 digital replicas of the shoes he wore on his record-breaking night. On Dec. 14, he passed Ray Allen’s NBA record of 2,973 career 3-pointers.

To celebrate this milestone, Curry has chosen to give fans a chance to don the Genesis Curry Flows of the Under Armour brand. The shoes have a starting price of $333 and are reportedly sold out. NewKino, a New York City-based creative agency, made the conversion of Stephen Curry’s shoes into an NFT.

Under Armour @UnderArmour In celebration of the greatest 3-point shooter in the UNIVERSE, we are dropping 2,974 pairs of @stephencurry30’s recording breaking 👟 in the metaverse. The “Genesis Curry Flow” NFT drops at 8pm EST: 2974.Currybrand.com In celebration of the greatest 3-point shooter in the UNIVERSE, we are dropping 2,974 pairs of @stephencurry30’s recording breaking 👟 in the metaverse. The “Genesis Curry Flow” NFT drops at 8pm EST: 2974.Currybrand.com https://t.co/NMdwRXOdkl

The owners of these NFTs will be allowed to use them across three Ethereum-based metaverses – Gala Games, The Sandbox and Decentraland – and get access to a rare crossover of applications across blockchain-based games.

Another interesting aspect is that the shoes are available in five variants, with increasing scarcity. Moreover, the owners will not know which shoe they’re getting before purchasing the token.

The proceeds from the sale of the NFTs will be donated to organizations that work on providing access to sport. This isn’t Curry’s first step in the world of digital assets. A few months ago, Curry purchased digital artwork of a Bored Ape that cost him $180,000 and marked his entry into NFT investments. After the purchase, he even changed his Twitter profile picture to the image of the Bored Ape NFT.

Stephen Curry is reaping the fruits of his efforts

Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30 Couldn't be more proud! Excited to celebrate history w/ my first NFT… The 2974 Collection. 2,974 unique art pieces. Bonus NFT for all minters – 8pm ET tonight! Join the community. All profits to charity. Exclusively with @FTX_US. @2974collection 2974sc.com Couldn't be more proud! Excited to celebrate history w/ my first NFT… The 2974 Collection. 2,974 unique art pieces. Bonus NFT for all minters – 8pm ET tonight! Join the community. All profits to charity. Exclusively with @FTX_US. @2974collection 2974sc.com https://t.co/N0XdBYJjtH

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors has another collection of NFTs which he launched to mark the same milestone. Split into 2,974 pieces, each of the NFTs is a set of sketches of Curry and uses the number “2974” to fill in his physical features.

With his recent success, Curry has gained even more popularity. The three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP is one of the greatest shooters the league has ever seen. For him to enter a market that is based on popularity and craze is a no-brainer. You can see that in the response: His digital sneakers sold out as soon as they were listed.

In the last year, the acceptance towards NFTs and their applicability has increased in the sports world. Proving to be an effective fan engagement technique for teams, the digital assets and possible interaction created can help leagues. Under Armour claimed that the Curry sneaker NFT will consist of videos presenting the sneaker along with a casing that highlights his monumental accomplishment.

NBAIndia @NBAIndia



@stephencurry30 with the iconic no-look crowd-point 3. 🔥



#NBA75 This work of art deserves to hang in the Louvre. 🖼@stephencurry30 with the iconic no-look crowd-point 3. 🔥 This work of art deserves to hang in the Louvre. 🖼@stephencurry30 with the iconic no-look crowd-point 3. 🔥#NBA75 https://t.co/zjBzXVMfrA

Curry has been a source of entertainment for NBA fans for more than a decade. In the current season, he has carried Golden State (25-6) to the second-best record in the league.

Playing the game in his unique style, Curry has produced a ton of highlight plays and has many record moments in his career. His antics before and during the game, with tunnel shots and shimmies after draining a 3, have got him closer to his fans. There should be more years of Curry, who turns 34 in March, in the league, and he likely will drop a lot more NFTs.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein