Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic lead 2020-21 All-NBA Teams; LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard among notable players on the list

Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic were some of the biggest names announced as members of the 2020-21 All-NBA Teams.

After winning the 2021 NBA MVP Award, Jokic was primed to be named a member of the All-NBA First Team. Despite the Denver Nuggets’ disappointing second-round exit, the 6-foot-11 center can now add this selection to his list of accomplishments.

Curry, Doncic and Jokic are part of the All-NBA First Team along with the LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Members of the All-NBA Second Team include guards Chris Paul and Damian Lillard, forwards LeBron James and Julius Randle and center Joel Embiid.

The All-NBA Third Team consists of guards Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal, forwards Paul George and Jimmy Butler and center Rudy Gobert.

“Luka had a better year than Damian Lillard? I don’t think so.” @SHAQ reacts to the All-NBA First Team selections. pic.twitter.com/ABK6ZHhNDI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 16, 2021

The announcement was made ahead of Game 5 of the semifinal series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets.

Here’s how the voting went, according to NBA.com:

"The All-NBA Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for each vote to the All-NBA First Team, three points for each vote to the Second Team and one point for each vote to the Third Team. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes."

Full list of All-NBA Teams

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 shoots a lay-up

Here is a list of the All-NBA Teams announced by the league:

FIRST TEAM

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

F: Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

C: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

G: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

G: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

SECOND TEAM

F: LeBron James, LA Lakers

F: Julius Randle, New York Knicks

C: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

G: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

G: Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

THIRD TEAM

F: Paul George, LA Clippers

F: Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

C: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

G: Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

G: Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Interesting twist in the All-NBA voting. Tatum was eligible as a guard and forward and had more votes than Kyrie, who made the third team as a guard. But Tatum was slotted as a forward because that was the position where he received the most votes. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 16, 2021

Some of the biggest names excluded from the list are Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards, Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans.

