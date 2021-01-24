Stephen Curry passes Reggie Miller with historic three, LeBron James delivers huge two-handed slam | NBA Highlights

It was an exciting night of basketball for NBA fans everywhere as the league’s best players brought their A-game on Saturday. Stephen Curry had a history-making performance when he drained one of his patented three-pointers for the Golden State Warriors.

There were countless plays on Saturday that are worth mentioning, but few were chosen for our best of the day.

Here are the top NBA highlights that made the cut.

NBA Highlights: Stephen Curry’s surpasses Reggie Miller, Donovan Mitchell nails nifty spin-and-score

Prior to Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz, Stephen Curry was just four threes shy of passing Reggie Miller for the second-most three-pointers in NBA history. Curry made his 2,561st 3-point shot with 11 minutes still remaining in the third quarter.

When the Golden State Warriors superstar tied Miller with his third three, he held up three and one to honor the Hall of Famer who wore number 31 during his playing days with the Indiana Pacers.

The Warriors lost to the Jazz 127-108, but it didn’t take away from Curry’s milestone.

Drive.

Give it up.

Relocate.

Catch and shoot.

Splash No. 2,561.



A classic @StephenCurry30 three to reach 2nd on the all-time list, from every angle. pic.twitter.com/cpYkyseWAC — NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2021

I’ve had the best seat in the house in calling a lot of your games @StephenCurry30, simply GREATNESS!!! Congrats but the job isn’t done, Jesus Shuttlesworth is waiting on ya.. #GreatnessPersonified pic.twitter.com/Nogs71fRyA — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) January 24, 2021

There was another NBA highlight from the game when Donovan Mitchell spun to the basket on his way to one of the most exciting moves of the night.

Mitchell finished the game with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

18 in the first half for Spida, including this FILTHY spin & finish!



📲💻: https://t.co/eeN7m44YSJ pic.twitter.com/wk6T4Sd7LW — NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2021

NBA Highlights: LeBron James throws it down, Zion Williamson makes a powerful dunk

LeBron James had several NBA highlights versus the Chicago Bulls, and one of them was this two-handed slam dunk after he ran down the lane to receive a pass from Anthony Davis.

The Lakers led by 30 at halftime against the Bulls but won the game by just 11 points, 101-90.

Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/5CVE0bU7wV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 24, 2021

Zion Williamson is also another player who delivered a powerful dunk this Saturday.

The second-year forward followed up his own miss with a strong rebound and putback in the New Orleans Jazz-Minnesota Timberwolves game.

STRONG take.

STRONG rebound.

STRONG putback.



Zion 💪 on NBA LP ➡️ https://t.co/0bGC5HBlZy pic.twitter.com/1U740gSwau — NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2021

Unfortunately, the Pelicans lost 120-110 despite Williamson’s 19 points and 11 rebounds.

NBA Highlights: Jamal Murray and Jae Crowder hit clutch threes to extend game

In the most thrilling game of the night, both Jamal Murray and Jae Crowder nailed clutch three-pointers to send the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns game into overtime periods.

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets drives past Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Jamal Murray hit a tough three with DeAndre Ayton covering him as the clock ran out to force the first overtime.

In the first five-minute extension, Jae Crowder tied the game on a three-pointer of his own, with 0.7 seconds remaining to force the second overtime.

Crowder hits his 6th three to force double-OT!



📲💻: https://t.co/0bGC5HBlZy pic.twitter.com/jFXFDV9Wg7 — NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2021

In the end, it was the Denver Nuggets who prevailed with a 120-112 double overtime win.

NBA Highlights: Bam Adebayo’s career night, Joel Embiid with monster block

In Brooklyn, Bam Adebayo scored a career-high 41 points in a brilliant performance that showed just how good the Miami Heat big man has become.

Adebayo was unstoppable, making 14-of-20 field goals and 12-of-14 from the line.

In our final NBA highlight of the night, Joel Embiid had two blocks, including this massive rejection of Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee.

23 points, 10 boards.. and THIS BLOCK! 😤



Embiid things on NBA LP ➡️ https://t.co/eeN7m44YSJ pic.twitter.com/vRGrmbYVPK — NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2021

Embiid led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 114-110 win with 33 points and 14 rebounds.

All in all, it was an exciting Saturday night of NBA action, with plenty of noteworthy outings.

