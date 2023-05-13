Stephen Curry provides honest thoughts on LeBron James following Warriors' game 6 loss to Lakers.

The Golden State Warriors' season has come to an end after losing to a LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers team in game six. However, Stephen Curry demonstrated class when speaking to the media following the May 12 game. He praised LeBron James and his level of competition.

“I mean, it’s just a battle every time,” Curry said. “And I know there are a lot of different narratives within each of the series that we’ve had and different teams and teammates and all the above. But it’s just great basketball, great competition. Understanding who LeBron is and who he’s been his entire career and the accolades and the championships he’s won, and the records that he has.

Like, he’s an amazing basketball player. And he brings the best out of you, and you know you have to be your best if you’re gonna try and beat him. And I think he feels vice versa...There’s so much respect. And again, appreciation for the battles and experiences and the back and forths cuz it’s basketball at the highest level, and that’s all you can ask for.”

Throughout the six-game series, Stephen Curry was not his usual dominant self, averaging 25.6 points, eight assists, and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 45% from the field and 35.8% from three-point range.

Now that their season is over, the Golden State Warriors will need to regroup and plan for the future to maximize the twilight years of their legendary core.

Draymond Green speaks out after Warriors' loss.

When addressing the media following the Golden State Warriors' May 12 loss, Draymond Green gave a blunt assessment of his team.

"This was not a championship group."

Draymond also believes the Warriors maxed out this season



"I think this group definitely maxed out what we could do," Green said. "It wasn't a championship team; we didn't win it. It sucks. But that's our reality. That doesn't mean our core changes. That doesn't mean our core can't do it again. They said we couldn't do it again last year - we did it. They said we couldn't make the playoffs this year - we did it. But guess what? We don't do moral victories, so we lost.

This was not a championship group as it stands. But we have champions. We're made up of champions. And when you are a champion, when you have that mindset, you just go back to the drawing board, re-tool, re-figure it out, and do it again. And that will be our focus. But this wasn't a championship group. As we can see, we're sitting here, and our seasons over."

As the playoffs have ended for the Warriors, Draymond Green and the front office will need to figure out their next steps in regard to his contract situation. Green has a player option worth $27.5 million that he can choose to opt into, but he may wish to sign a longer-term deal for added security as he enters the final stretch of his career. However, these discussions will take place in due time, and for now, the Warriors will likely take a well-deserved break before regrouping ahead of the 2023-24 season.

