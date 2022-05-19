“Stephen Curry put his signature on this institution” - Warriors talisman's former coach reminisces his time at Davidson College

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest players the NBA has had the fortune to witness. The revolution that Curry has initiated in the league will forever be remembered in basketball folklore.

The Golden State Warriors' guard recently made headlines for all the right reasons. 13 years after leaving Davidson College in pursuit of fulfilling his NBA dream, the now 34-year-old fulfilled a promise he made to his parents, to his coach and, most importantly, to himself.

Stephen Curry returned to school to see out his commitment, thereby earning himself a degree in Sociology.

Speaking with regards to Curry's induction into the university's alumni, head coach Bob McKillop had this to say regarding the three-time NBA champion.

McKillop stated:

“Stephen Curry put his signature on this institution. If you drive down I-77 and see the sign for Davidson College, the first thing that goes through people’s minds is not ‘liberal arts college’ or who the president is or who the basketball coach is. It’s, ‘That’s where Stephen Curry went.’ ”

Steph Curry's time at Davidson College is remembered fondly by the star himself as well as his peers.

in 2008, the now world-famous Curry averaged 32 points a game in the men’s NCAA tournament and brought the lesser-known Davidson to the brink of the Final Four. A historic feat at such a young age.

McKillop went on to add:

“Tradition builds culture. And it’s something that’s particularly doable at a school this size. The traditions touch everyone here at Davidson and for Stephen, it was a point of connection.”

Curry had written two research papers, with one thesis focusing on “advancing gender equity through sports". Another was a research project analyzing tattoos and culture but through an athletic lens in terms of meaning, reason, timing, and regret.

Stephen Curry eventually went on to declare for the NBA draft in 2009, after giving up his senior year. The sniper was selected seventh overall by the Golden State Warriors.

The most impressive factor about Steph Curry is the fact that regardless of the success and fame the Warriors talisman has seen, the two-time NBA 'MVP' still has a humble and down-to-earth personality.

Stephen Curry and the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game One

The Warriors are once again back in the Western Conference Finals. The Golden State Warriors might very well be the favorites to win the coveted championship. Led by the backcourt trio of Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson, the Warriors comfortably eased past the Denver Nuggets.

Following which, the franchise went on to take care of the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in the Western Conference semifinals. The victory saw the 'Dubs' return to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2019.

Now, the Warriors face the impenetrable task of having to get past Luka Doncic, who leads the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs have shown time and time again the resilience, persistence, and 'never back down' attitude they possess.

One guarantee NBA fans can rely on is that these two franchises never fail to entertain, and this series is definitely going to be box office.

Edited by Diptanil Roy