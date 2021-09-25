Stephen Curry reveals his golf dream team including Tiger Woods, Vijay Singh and more

It's no secret that Stephen Curry is an avid golf fan. The three-time NBA champion is currently among the analysts for the 2021 Ryder Cup. He is covering the tournament as part of a 'global talent partnership' between NBC Universal and his company, Unanimous Media.

Curry was recently asked about his dream golf team. The Golden State Warriors talisman mentioned a host of legends that included Tiger Woods, Vijay Singh and Jack Nicklaus. Stephen Curry named himself as the fourth member of the team.

Stephen Curry has been a part of several golf tournaments. He has also featured in two official PGA events so far.

Curry has been part of celebrity golf tournaments as well. In July this year, he made his ninth appearance in the celebrity Edgewood-Tahoe tournament. His father Dell and brother Seth Curry also participated in it.

Will Stephen Curry have a remarkable 2021-22 NBA season?

Stephen Curry's inclusion as a commentator for the Ryder Cup is a dream come true for a golf fan like him. He has had a stellar year; Curry will now hope to achieve his goals when the NBA returns in October.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors haven't made the NBA playoffs for two consecutive seasons. They came close to qualifying last year, but fell short in the play-in tournament. This year, they are one of the strongest contenders in the Western Conference to make it to the postseason. But that won't be their eventual goal, as they are aiming for championship success again.

The Golden State Warriors will have Klay Thompson return this December. The sharpshooting guard has been out for two seasons due to injury. He last played in the NBA during the 2019 Finals series against the Toronto Raptors.

The Warriors have a decent blend of youth and experience. Stephen Curry will still have to carry a lot of responsibility, though, as Thompson is eased into action. Curry will have to stay fit come playoff time if the Warriors hope to go all the way.

