Stephen Curry's sister Sydel Curry shows off baby bump in beach selfie with husband Damion Lee

Stephen Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry, showed off her baby bump in a beach selfie with her husband and NBA player, Damion Lee. Damion and Sydel have been married since 2018 and have two children together. Their son, Daxon Wardell-Xavier Lee, was born in 2021. Their daughter, Daryn Alicia Lee, was born in 2023.

The couple is expecting their third child to be born in May. Sydel took to Instagram to post a picture showing off her baby bump.

“Mom&Dad,” Curry wrote.

Sydel Curry's picture with husband Damion Lee

Damion Lee just finished his seventh season in the league. He made 25 appearances for the Phoenix Suns this season. Lee recorded 3.3 points per game and shot a measly 36.5% from the field. Lee’s second season with the Warriors in 2019-20 still remains his best one statistically.

The 32-year-old made 49 appearances, recording 12.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He was also part of the 2021-22 Warriors team that beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. At the time of writing, Damion Lee is an unrestricted free agent. It’ll be interesting to see whether he gets picked by a team in free agency.

The 32-year-old is past his best years but has championship experience and averages 37.4% from 3-point range. Lee could make valuable contributions to any championship contender.

“It's a freaking crazy”: Sydel Curry on expecting third child despite fertility struggles

Sydel Curry and Damion Lee announced that they were pregnant with their third child on Thanksgiving last year. Following the announcement, Sydel took to her Instagram to share her reaction to learning that she was pregnant for the third time.

“I don't know if I actually said it on here but we were very much done having kids and so yeah it was a journey to getting used to the idea of getting outnumbered and having three," Curry said.

“It just makes it feel real when you announce it to the world, But yeah it's a freaking crazy. When you go from being told like yeah you can't have kids naturally, you have two kids already through fertility help and then you're here.”

Sydel Curry on expecting third child with Damion Lee

Curry and Lee's third child is expected to be born in May 2025.

