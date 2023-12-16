Stephen Curry's wife, Ayesha, enjoys a night out at Stevie Nicks’ California concert

Stephen Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, enjoyed a night out in California. She recently attended a concert held by Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks. The 75-year-old star, dubbed the Reigning Queen of Rock and Roll by Rolling Stone, is on tour. When the tour hit California, the four-time NBA champ's wife attended.

The moment was captured for Ayesha Curry's Instagram story. However, no other posts from the night were posted by Curry.

You can check out a photo of the story posted by Curry below.

@AyeshaCurry - Instagram story

It looks like she had a great view and was enjoying the moment.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors prepared for their Saturday night showdown with the Brooklyn Nets at home. The team will look to snap a three-game losing streak after losing to the Golden State Warriors 121-113 on Thursday.

Looking at Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors' struggles amid Ayesha Curry's night out

With Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by the NBA, the Golden State Warriors will look to survive in the Western Conference. At the time of publication, the Warriors are 11th in the West, 2.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns in 10th place.

With the Utah Jazz, in 12th place, nipping at their heels, Saturday's showdown with the Brooklyn Nets will be pivotal. Further, Stephen Curry is visibly frustrated with the team's performance on the court.

When the Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns 119-116 on Thursday, December 12th, Curry hit a chair out of frustration. In the timeout, Chris Paul tried to console the former MVP.

In the same game, Green infamously hit Jusuf Nurkic in the face, which led to his ejection and subsequent suspension. With Ja Morant returning to the court and teams like the LA Clippers hitting their stride, the Warriors should win every game.