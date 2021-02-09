Stephen Curry shoots unbelievable three; LeBron James with a dunk fest at Staples Center | NBA Highlights

The NBA had a number of teams going head-to-head on Monday. The night saw Stephen Curry making one highlight play after another, while LeBron James soared in for several dunks in his 18th season in the league. Ja Morant also put up a crazy shot in the Memphis Grizzlies' game versus the Toronto Raptors.
There were so many incredible plays that happened in the NBA, and we're here to get you caught up. Here are the top NBA highlights from around the league on Monday night.
NBA Highlights: Stephen Curry with dribbling clinic and three; Ja Morant uses two hands to make the bucket
Everyone knows Stephen Curry can dance with the basketball in his hands like very few can. He showed off his dribbling wizardry with this incredible shot from beyond the arc.
Too bad the Golden State Warriors couldn’t win against the San Antonio Spurs, who went home with a 105-100 victory.
In the Toronto Raptors-Memphis Grizzlies game, Ja Morant took and made an insane three using both hands. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime shot that you need to see to believe!
NBA Highlights: LaMelo Ball ties franchise record; Charlotte Hornets execute beautiful passing to end 1st quarter
Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball has been in scintillating form in the last few games. Against the Houston Rockets, he led his team to a 119-94 win by draining a rookie franchise record of 7 threes in the game.
One of the best NBA highlights of the night is this volleyball-type play by the Hornets, who played hot potato with the basketball. The Houston Rockets never knew what hit them!
NBA Highlights: LeBron James slamming vs OKC Thunder; Montrezl Harrell with huge block to punctuate win
LA Lakers forward LeBron James may have been tired from a 2OT win against the Detroit Pistons the other night but he didn’t show it in this game. James had numerous dunks to lead the Lakers to a 119-112 win against the OKC Thunder on Monday.
The Lakers had already secured the win in the final seconds of overtime but Montrezl Harrell just wouldn’t let the Thunder score with this huge block. Nasty!
NBA Highlights: Nikola Jokic with a crafty pass; Kristaps Porzingis with acrobatic layup
MVP candidate Nikola Jokic has been racking up assists at an unbelievable pace this season, and this pass is a perfect example of his court vision.
In the same game, Giannis Antetokounmpo powered his way to the hoop with this spin-and-slam as he led the Milwaukee Bucks to a win against the Denver Nuggets.
NBA Highlights: Kristaps Porzingis with acrobatic layup; Dejounte Murray with career-high in steals
Dallas Mavericks forward/center Kristaps Porzingis made this gorgeous move to the basket. The Unicorn led the Mavs to a 127-122 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Going back to the Warriors-Spurs matchup, Dejounte Murray was not only scoring, but he was also stealing the ball at a career-high pace, with 8 steals, nearly getting a triple-double.
That's it for today's NBA highlights!
