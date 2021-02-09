Stephen Curry shoots unbelievable three; LeBron James with a dunk fest at Staples Center | NBA Highlights

The NBA had a number of teams going head-to-head on Monday. The night saw Stephen Curry making one highlight play after another, while LeBron James soared in for several dunks in his 18th season in the league. Ja Morant also put up a crazy shot in the Memphis Grizzlies' game versus the Toronto Raptors.

There were so many incredible plays that happened in the NBA, and we're here to get you caught up. Here are the top NBA highlights from around the league on Monday night.

NBA Highlights: Stephen Curry with dribbling clinic and three; Ja Morant uses two hands to make the bucket

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is introduced before a game against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center on February 02, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Everyone knows Stephen Curry can dance with the basketball in his hands like very few can. He showed off his dribbling wizardry with this incredible shot from beyond the arc.

Too bad the Golden State Warriors couldn’t win against the San Antonio Spurs, who went home with a 105-100 victory.

In the Toronto Raptors-Memphis Grizzlies game, Ja Morant took and made an insane three using both hands. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime shot that you need to see to believe!

Ja's reaction to this WILD bucket 😅 pic.twitter.com/NZMN6NfYTc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2021

NBA Highlights: LaMelo Ball ties franchise record; Charlotte Hornets execute beautiful passing to end 1st quarter

Advertisement

Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball has been in scintillating form in the last few games. Against the Houston Rockets, he led his team to a 119-94 win by draining a rookie franchise record of 7 threes in the game.

LaMelo ties the @hornets rookie record with 7 threes! 💦@MELOD1P: 24 PTS | 10 AST pic.twitter.com/aVHEV3SnPz — NBA (@NBA) February 9, 2021

One of the best NBA highlights of the night is this volleyball-type play by the Hornets, who played hot potato with the basketball. The Houston Rockets never knew what hit them!

What a long shot parlay looks like in person: pic.twitter.com/s8I0GKu99p — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) February 9, 2021

NBA Highlights: LeBron James slamming vs OKC Thunder; Montrezl Harrell with huge block to punctuate win

Advertisement

LA Lakers forward LeBron James may have been tired from a 2OT win against the Detroit Pistons the other night but he didn’t show it in this game. James had numerous dunks to lead the Lakers to a 119-112 win against the OKC Thunder on Monday.

The Lakers had already secured the win in the final seconds of overtime but Montrezl Harrell just wouldn’t let the Thunder score with this huge block. Nasty!

Advertisement

NBA Highlights: Nikola Jokic with a crafty pass; Kristaps Porzingis with acrobatic layup

MVP candidate Nikola Jokic has been racking up assists at an unbelievable pace this season, and this pass is a perfect example of his court vision.

In the same game, Giannis Antetokounmpo powered his way to the hoop with this spin-and-slam as he led the Milwaukee Bucks to a win against the Denver Nuggets.

Giannis spins & slams on NBA TV!



5-point game after 1Q pic.twitter.com/rOOBZhIL0o — NBA (@NBA) February 9, 2021

NBA Highlights: Kristaps Porzingis with acrobatic layup; Dejounte Murray with career-high in steals

Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks forward/center Kristaps Porzingis made this gorgeous move to the basket. The Unicorn led the Mavs to a 127-122 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

22 PTS, 11 REB and 6 BLK for Porzingis!



📲💻: https://t.co/QYhIeWqSiu pic.twitter.com/nbsXvbvgjJ — NBA (@NBA) February 9, 2021

Going back to the Warriors-Spurs matchup, Dejounte Murray was not only scoring, but he was also stealing the ball at a career-high pace, with 8 steals, nearly getting a triple-double.

💨 Career-high 8 STEALS

🔥 27 points, 10 rebounds

❄️ CLUTCH triple late@DejounteMurray lifts the @spurs! pic.twitter.com/p1FVrZAvJS — NBA (@NBA) February 9, 2021

That's it for today's NBA highlights! Keep following us for more of the same!

Also Read: NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors join the race to sign Andre Drummond