Stephen Curry spotted schooling Jonathan Kuminga in training camp video

In a recent video, Stephen Curry was seen working with Jonathan Kuminga, the Golden State Warriors' rookie ahead of their preseason opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Giving the young rookie a taste of what it's like to defend one of the NBA's reigning scoring champ in a one-on-one session, Stephen Curry appeared to take Jonathan Kuminga to school in this clip.

Gardas @Gardas111 Steph Curry cooking Kuminga in practice: Steph Curry cooking Kuminga in practice: https://t.co/k1UVBgZ8M9

Stephen Curry is currently 33-years-old. Although coming off his highest scoring season, his physical prime is in its final years, Curry's title window is also gradually closing.

While Jonathan Kuminga is an extremely talented player, he is still rough, as most rookies are. As seen in the video, Kuminga's commitment to the block early could be something that can be attributed to instinctual responses.

Great defenders learn to reel these in with time. If Kuminga is to become a star for the Warriors in the future, his defensive upside will play a big role in it.

As the Warriors look to return to championship form, their young players need to be inculcated into the system that the team has in place. With Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson aiming to win more titles, the role of players such as Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman will play going forward will be crucial.

How can Stephen Curry help Jonathan Kuminga?

Stephen Curry goes up for the contested layup

There is virtually no denying that Stephen Curry is one of the best offensive players in the league. With his playing style revolved around moving without the ball and shooting, Curry's game also features some of the niftiest dribbling, finishing and playmaking.

Having averaged 32.0 points per game, Stephen Curry also emerged as the league's scoring leader for the 2020-21 season. A three-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP, there is a lot that Curry has to offer Jonathan Kuminga.

At 18-years-old, Jonathan Kuminga chose to play in the G-League instead of going to college. With one year of pro basketball under his belt, his body is accustomed to the physicality of playing against grown men while also polishing his offensive skillset.

Playing against Stephen Curry, however, is a different level altogether. Kuminga's build and athleticism often allow for comparisons to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.

With a developing offensive game and serious defensive potential, Kuminga displayed both in the 2021 NBA Summer League.

NBA @NBA



Second-half Jonathan Kuminga gets in his bag and gets to the rim for the @warriors ! 😱Second-half #NBASummer action upcoming on ESPN2! Jonathan Kuminga gets in his bag and gets to the rim for the @warriors! 😱



Second-half #NBASummer action upcoming on ESPN2! https://t.co/1LnRycMK56

With a player of Stephen Curry's caliber pushing him, Jonathan Kuminga has the potential to learn at the hands of one of the best. Should he effectively be inculcated into the system, the Golden State Warriors will have another arrow in their quiver.

