Stephen Curry in tears over shock realization about brutal injury left Steve Kerr speechless

Steve Kerr was reportedly speechless as he watched Steph Curry in tears following the news of his untimely hamstring injury.

According to an article by The Athletic's Marcus Thompson on Wednesday, Kerr couldn't find the words for his superstar. After the Golden State Warriors' 99-88 Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kerr was asked about the reported embrace he gave during the halftime break at Target Center.

"That’s all I could do," Kerr said postgame. "I just feel so bad for him. Everything that he does. How much he cares."

Steph Curry left the game early in the second quarter after grabbing his left leg following a 14-foot jumper. He remained in the locker room the remainder of the game.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Curry sustained a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, the first of the 37-year-old's career. According to the NBA insider, since this is Curry's first muscle strain, his return timetable could be "tricky."

Curry will miss at least a week, including Thursday's Game 2 in Minneapolis.

Throughout his 16-year NBA career, Curry has dealt with several injuries, missing 246 games per Charania. However, there is a cause for concern for the current one, considering the setback's complexity and Curry's age.

Could the Warriors advance without Steph Curry?

Despite missing Steph Curry most of the night, the Golden State Warriors still held on to the series-opening win. Curry played just 13 minutes and scored 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting (3-for-6 from 3-point range). Buddy Hield led the team with 24 points, Jimmy Butler had 20 and Draymond Green finished with 18.

While the trio picked up the slack after Curry left the game, there are questions about whether they could do it consistently. Butler, 35, is a proven playoff performer, leading the Miami Heat to a couple of NBA Finals runs as the main guy. Butler will be relied upon even more as Green is not a scorer and Hield has been inconsistent offensively.

Before Hield's playoff career-high 33 points in Game 7 against the Houston Rockets, he was scoreless in Game 6 and totaled just 43 points (7.2 points per game) in the series' first six games.

Golden State certainly needs the services of the NBA's career-leader in 3-pointers. Curry's hamstring injury is huge for an aging team with championship aspirations.

