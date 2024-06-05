Stephen Jackson extends beef with Austin Rivers after repeated jabs: "Somebody not relevant nowhere"

Stephen Jackson and Austin Rivers are certainly not fond of each other, as they constantly throw barbs at each other over sports and basketball topics. This time, the beef turns another page with Jackson throwing jabs at Austin Rivers’ name as he refused to answer questions related to him in a show at Draft Kings Network.

“I just don’t want to be with no conversations with Austin Rivers’ names involved. Why is his name even involved? Like I don’t want to ask a question with his name is phrased in. Austin Rivers is somebody not relevant nowhere,” Jackson said.

Following Rivers' statement that more NBA players could play in the NFL than NFL players could play in the NBA, the host questioned Jackson if he could be a pro in another sport. Upon hearing the question, Jackson shook his head in disbelief before uttering the aforementioned answer.

Rivers made a controversial take last month, saying that he could take 30 players in the NBA and bring them to compete in the NFL. For Rivers, however, the same cannot be said for NFL players going to the NBA. He argued that NBA players are more skilled and athletic than those in the NFL.

Through the years, some top NBA players have expressed confidence in transitioning to the football field, namely LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and most recently Anthony Edwards.

This claim saw wide criticism from football players, mainly former defensive star JJ Watt, Hall of Famer Randy Moss, and former wide receiver James Jones.

Austin Rivers, a widely-known journeyman in the NBA, was once the 2011 class’ top recruit before committing to Duke University. He was named the 2011 Naismith Player of the Year in his first year with the program.

Rivers played for seven teams, including under his father, Doc Rivers, with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Stephen Jackson berates Austin Rivers after Bronny James comments

Stephen Jackson does not mince his words when Austin Rivers criticized the idea of LeBron James and his son Bronny James teaming up in the NBA.

Rivers, who was a player for his father, Doc for four seasons, believed that the best for Bronny’s career would be for him not to play alongside his father.

"I don’t want to see Bronny play with his dad. I went through something similar," Rivers said. "What happens is that everyone starts to discredit everything that you’ve done … I don’t want that negativity to come his way, he doesn’t deserve it.".

Jackson then answered this scrutiny and threw heavy shade at Rivers.

"And your daddy not LeBron. Shut up," Jackson said. "Difference is you trash, Bronny not. You can’t compare to him scrub."

The two have been throwing insults at each other since then.