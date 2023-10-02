"We not waiting!" - Stephen Jackson ignites controversy after cutting off Canelo Alvarez's family at mega event

Former NBA player and podcaster Stephen Jackson was in attendance for Canelo Alvarez’s big fight in Las Vegas on Saturday. Jackson did not have the cleanest exit from the arena after the fight, and a video has since gone viral of Jackson having a brief altercation with security regarding Alvarez’s family.

Jackson was seen shouting at security as he crossed paths with Alvarez’s family while departing the arena:

“Why we gotta wait for them? We not waiting!”

His frustration boiled over when his group and family were trying to cross a hallway. Alvarez’s family was being escorted through the hallway by security, who were trying to allow Alvarez’s family through. Jackson did not have the patience to wait and cut through the hallway past security, offering his thoughts at the same time.

Jackson was visibly frustrated, but the situation seemed to diffuse quickly, without further escalation.

Jackson has grown more famous after his career with the success of his podcast, “All the Smoke,” which he hosts with former NBA player, Matt Barnes.

The two get NBA players to tell stories in a more honest way than they would in traditional interviews. Clips from the show often go viral and it is one of the most popular sports podcasts on YouTube.

Stephen Jackson was an outspoken player during his career and was a legendary smack talker. He also was one of the more intimidating players in the league and was known not to be trifled with.

He was infamously involved in the brawl known as "Malice at the Palace," where Jackson’s Indiana Pacers got into an ugly scene with the Detroit Pistons. The fight spilled into the stands after a fan threw a drink and Jackson was suspended for 30 games without pay.

Stephen Jackson watches on as Canelo Alvarez wins again

Stephen Jackson was among the celebrities who watched Canelo Alvarez retain his super middleweight title with a commanding victory against Jermell Charlo.

Alvarez won by unanimous decision and became the first person to ever defend his super middleweight title three times. Charlo was the super-welterweight champion going into the fight.

It was a solid bout, but Canelo Alvarez weathered every flurry from Charlo and was clearly in control during the fight. Alvarez sent Charlo to the canvas on a knee with a strong right overhand punch and it was another big victory in the career of the 33-year-old.