Stephon Castle stats tonight: Did Spurs rookie make an impact vs OKC Thunder? (March 2)

The San Antonio Spurs are placing more responsibility on rookie Stephon Castle following Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending injury, and in their Western Conference showdown against the OKC Thunder on Sunday, he showcased his ability to step up.
The Thunder came out strong, quickly building an eight-point lead in the first quarter. However, the Spurs, led by Castle, responded by turning the game into a shootout, with San Antonio drilling 10 3-pointers while OKC hit seven.
Castle contributed nine points and knocked down three triples in the opening period, but the Thunder still held a 41-38 advantage after the quarter.
The Spurs carried their offensive momentum into the second quarter and caught fire from deep, adding six more 3s to set a franchise record of 16 made 3-pointers in a single half.
Castle played a key role in the Spurs' first-half surge, finishing with 18 points and four 3-pointers, helping San Antonio take a 77-72 lead at halftime.
Below are Stephon Castle’s full stats from the game.
