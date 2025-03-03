Stephon Castle stats tonight: Did Spurs rookie make an impact vs OKC Thunder? (March 2)

The San Antonio Spurs are placing more responsibility on rookie Stephon Castle following Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending injury, and in their Western Conference showdown against the OKC Thunder on Sunday, he showcased his ability to step up.

The Thunder came out strong, quickly building an eight-point lead in the first quarter. However, the Spurs, led by Castle, responded by turning the game into a shootout, with San Antonio drilling 10 3-pointers while OKC hit seven.

Castle contributed nine points and knocked down three triples in the opening period, but the Thunder still held a 41-38 advantage after the quarter.

The Spurs carried their offensive momentum into the second quarter and caught fire from deep, adding six more 3s to set a franchise record of 16 made 3-pointers in a single half.

Castle played a key role in the Spurs' first-half surge, finishing with 18 points and four 3-pointers, helping San Antonio take a 77-72 lead at halftime.

Below are Stephon Castle’s full stats from the game.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Stephon Castle 15:13 18 4 2 6 10 60.0 4 7 57.1 2 4 50.0 2 2 0 0 1 0 15

