On Saturday, San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle was off to a rough start against the formidable Golden State Warriors at the Frost Bank Center. The shooting guard had four points as the hosts trailed 50-38. Castle shot 2-8 from the field and none from the 3-point line his four attempts. He was 0-0 from the free-throw line as well.

His 15 minutes on the floor also included two rebounds, one steal, and one turnover. His teammate Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with nine points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3P Stephon Castle 4 2 1 0 0 1 2-8 0-4

Stephon Castle came into the game averaging 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks on 38.7% shooting from the field, and 28.7% from beyond the arc.

