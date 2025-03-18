Stephon Castle Stats Tonight: How did Spurs ROTY favorite fare against the Lakers? (March. 17)

Stephon Castle has been a bright spark for the San Antonio Spurs all season and has stepped up in Victor Wembanyama's absence since the Frenchman's season-ending injury. On Monday night against the Lakers, he got into foul trouble early and was consigned to the bench early in the first quarter without troubling the box score in any category.

Ad

In the absence of LeBron James, Lakers star Luka Doncic handled most of the ball and gave the rookie wing some trouble early on. The Spurs (28-38) before the game are still in contention for the final play in spot with the 10th placed Mavericks (33-36) sliding down the standing rapidly.

Castle will be key in this pursuit for San Antonio.

Here are Stephon Castle's stats in the first quarter

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Stephon Castle 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 05:52 0-1 0-0 0-0 -4

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback