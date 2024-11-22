Stephon Castle Stats Tonight: Rookie shines as Spurs overcome 20-point deficit to beat Jazz 

Rookie Stephon Castle delivered one of the strongest performances of his budding career, helping the San Antonio Spurs secure a 126-118 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday. The Spurs showed resilience, rallying from a 20-point deficit to notch their second consecutive win.

Castle logged the second-most minutes for the Spurs (34:30) and contributed 18 points on 6-for-14 shooting as the starting shooting guard. He also dished out six assists and had a steal and a block

With the win, the Spurs held their position at 12th in the Western Conference, improving their record to 8-8.

Here are Stephon Castle’s stats from the game.

PLAYER MIN PTS AST REB FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Stephon Castle 34:30 18 6 3 6 14 42.9 1 3 33.3 5 5 100 0 3 1 1 2 0 4

Harrison Barnes led the Spurs in scoring and rebounding with 25 markers and 10 boards. Eight Spurs players tallied double-digit points.

LeBron James believes Stephon Castle will be ‘special’

In an NBA Cup game last week, the LA Lakers triumphed over the San Antonio Spurs 120-115.

Stephon Castle scored 22 points in the game, just one point away from his career-high. After the game, he had a moment with Lakers star LeBron James, who recorded a 15-point triple-double.

James shared that he encouraged Castle to keep pushing forward, expressing confidence in his future success.

“Keep going, keep going, man,” James recalled telling Castle before emphasizing his point. “He’s going to be special. He’s going to be special, man.” (per The Athletic)

Castle reflected on the moment, saying it was meaningful to hear advice from a player he admired growing up.

“I respect him and appreciate him for coming up and saying that to me. He didn’t have to, but like I said, I’ve been watching him since I was a kid, so for him to come up to me and talk to me for even that little bit, it meant a lot.”

This season, Castle has averaged 9.9 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.6 rebounds over 15 games. He has stepped up for the Spurs, who have been dealing with injuries, including to key players like Victor Wembanyama, Jeremy Sochan, and Devin Vassell.

Castle’s highest-scoring game came in his third start of the season against the Utah Jazz earlier this month, where he recorded 23 points on 8-for-16 shooting.

