"You gotta allow Russell to be able to do what he does" - 2x All-NBA selection takes a shot at LeBron James and Anthony Davis for not adjusting their game according to Russell Westbrook's skillset

Russell Westbrook’s dynamics with LeBron James and Anthony Davis didn’t turn out favorably for the LA Lakers. The former MVP failed miserably alongside the ball-dominant James and as the third wheel on offense.

While “King James” had largely received admiration for a historical nineteenth year in the NBA, Westbrook was on the receiving end of some vicious criticisms. According to Stephon Marbury, who appeared on the Ryen Russillo Podcast, “Russ” was unfairly ripped for James' inability to get him integrated into the game. Marbury stated:

“Who’s gonna make the adjustment? The best player is supposed to make the adjustments. You gotta allow Russell to be able to do what he does if you’re saying that you want him to come here because you watched him play, you’ve seen him play, you’ve played against him."

“LeBron and Davis, them guys know what Russell Westbrook was before he got here. You can’t be that smart of a basketball player and not know who you’re getting, who you’re going to be playing with. Who’s making the adjustment? It can’t be blamed on Russell Westbrook.” [sic]

Previously, Phoenix Suns' legend Charles Barkley also showed support for Westbrook:

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



Chuck goes off on the Lakers. "The way they have tried to throw Russell Westbrook and Frank Vogel under the bus is just really pissing me off."Chuck goes off on the Lakers. #NBAonTNT "The way they have tried to throw Russell Westbrook and Frank Vogel under the bus is just really pissing me off." Chuck goes off on the Lakers. #NBAonTNT https://t.co/qdDx84S7Fj

Most basketball analysts had no idea what LeBron James was doing when he reportedly pushed the LA Lakers to acquire Russell Westbrook. LA supposedly already had a deal in place for Buddy Hield, a much better fit alongside James, when they went all-in on the triple-double king.

Practically every red flag the Westbrook acquisition raised came true, with the former Washington Wizards star getting most of the flak in the Lakers’ horrific season. Everyone in LA knew what was bound to happen and yet they proceeded to lust after the marquee name.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— "Russell Westbrook, a lock for 1st ballot HOFer, is a bad fit for LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He manages to sacrifice winning games for getting his stats." @RealSkipBayless on reports Lakers are interested in Russ "Russell Westbrook, a lock for 1st ballot HOFer, is a bad fit for LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He manages to sacrifice winning games for getting his stats." — @RealSkipBayless on reports Lakers are interested in Russ https://t.co/4i9xaWXahJ

Ultimately, the Lakers traded their best role players for a superstar who they wanted to change so radically that it was almost laughable. Former head coach Frank Vogel, after the team’s first game of the season, emphatically put it on Westbrook to make the biggest adjustments.

Silver Screen and Roll @LakersSBN The Lakers gambled on Russell Westbrook, hoping he would become a good fit with Anthony Davis, LeBron James and the Lakers. What they got instead was a historically bad offensive season. silverscreenandroll.com/2022/3/16/2298… The Lakers gambled on Russell Westbrook, hoping he would become a good fit with Anthony Davis, LeBron James and the Lakers. What they got instead was a historically bad offensive season. silverscreenandroll.com/2022/3/16/2298…

Russell Westbrook will need to continue making more adjustments

New head coach Darvin Ham is looking at Russell Westbrook to make, yet again, the biggest adjustments next season. [Photo: Sporting News]

Frank Vogel has already been fired, but Russell Westbrook’s role with the LA Lakers looks largely to remain the same. New head coach Darvin Ham wants the nine-time All-Star to play championship-caliber defense, which is a drastic change from Westbrook’s usual play.

Ham has also decided, with LeBron James’ approval, that the offense will run through Anthony Davis. James, naturally, will continue to be a ball-dominant playmaker.

The offensive strategy may have changed, but Westbrook continues to play a glorified supporting role. He will be asked to once again play off the ball and only orchestrate the offense when “King James” is off the floor.

NBA Retweet @RTNBA Lakers new HC Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook’s role going forward Lakers new HC Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook’s role going forward https://t.co/lmuvPwkCKL

After everything that transpired last season and with endless trade rumors surrounding Westbrook, how he meshes with the team next season will be worth watching.

Edited by Virat Deswal