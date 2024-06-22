"Stepping in opps territory and making noise" - NBA fans go wild over Jayson Tatum's championship billboard in Miami

Jayson Tatum has cemented his place in NBA history by leading the Boston Celtics to their 18th NBA championship, defeating the Dallas Mavericks. Following this victory, advertisements featuring Tatum have appeared, drawing reactions from fans.

One notable billboard in Miami read, “Don’t Stop Disbelieving,” featuring a photo of Jayson Tatum.

NBA fans on X (formerly Twitter) found humor in the billboard being in Miami, where the home team, the Miami Heat, have frequently faced off against the Celtics in the playoffs.

“Imagine stepping in opps territory and making noise, yeah Tatum owns Miami,” tweeted @BackendWan.

Miami resident @MiamiCanes1971 expressed disagreement with the billboard’s message.

“As a Miamian—trust me—we still don’t believe in that fraud who can only beat Miami when our whole squad is injured,” he stated.

Jayson Tatum has a 13-12 playoff record against the Heat. In those games, he averaged 24.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.7 assists.

His most recent matchup with the Heat was in this season’s Eastern Conference first round, where he averaged 21.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists as the Celtics defeated an injury-plagued Heat team in five games.

Taking a jab at Tatum not winning the Finals MVP award, user @chair_perso commented on the billboard:

“Role player making so much noise.”

Here are additional fan reactions to the billboard:

Jayson Tatum Takes a Jab at Miami Ahead of Championship Parade

Before the Celtics’ championship parade in Boston, the 2024 NBA champions celebrated in Miami.

NBC Sports Boston’s Brian Scalabrine asked Tatum about his history with Miami and how this year’s trip differed now that the Celtics were champions. Miami is known for its beaches and nightlife.

"You guys have been on a lot of trips to Miami," Scalabrine said. "A lot of hard-fought trips to Miami. Was this one a little sweeter taking that trip down?"

In a simple, one-word answer, Tatum took a dig at Miami.

"They always easy."

Tatum’s remark offended Heat legend Udonis Haslem, suggesting he might still be tipsy from celebrating.

“I think he’s still drunk from the party,” Haslem said. “He’s gotta still be tipsy from the party, there’s no way he could believe that.”

But Haslem said the Heat would be back.

“It’s OK, that’s what he’s supposed to say. Congratulations to the Boston Celtics. I ain’t gonna be no hater, we understand they’re the champs. We’re going to get fully healthy, then we’ll see what happens.”