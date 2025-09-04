"Steve Ballmer isn’t that dumb" - Mark Cuban backs $152 B Clippers owner while warning Pablo Torres about fallout of allegation

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban chimed in on the salary-cap circumvention controversy surrounding Steve Ballmer and the LA Clippers.On Wednesday, Ballmer, who has a net worth of $152.8 billion per Forbes, was accused of allegedly trying to evade the salary cap with Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.Following the revelations, Cuban tweeted on Wednesday that he supports Ballmer, the former longtime Microsoft CEO.&quot;I’m on Team Ballmer,&quot; Cuban wrote. &quot;As much as I wish they circumvented the salary cap, First Steve isn’t that dumb. If he did try to feed KL money, knowing what was at stake for him personally, and his team, do you think he would let the company go bankrupt? Knowing all creditors would be visible to the world?&quot;Cuban added that Ballmer and the Clippers are just victims of Aspiration. Cuban also mentioned Pablo Torre, who reported the salary-cap evasion allegations on Wednesday.&quot;They got scammed by Aspiration, along with many others. Crimes for which they pleaded guilty last week,&quot; Cuban added. &quot;It’s sad that @PabloTorre didn’t take the time to find out how these scammers pulled off their scam. The idea that the default is Ballmer is the bad guy is going to back fire on him.&quot;Joseph Sanberg, the co-founder of Aspiration, pleaded to two counts of wire fraud last month, per a press release of the US Attorney's Office.According to the documents he obtained, Torre said on Wednesday that Leonard's $28 million endorsement deal with Aspiration was to allegedly &quot;circumvent the salary cap.&quot;Cuban is the former majority owner of the Mavericks. He sold his controlling stake to the families of Miriam Adelson and Patrick Dumont in December 2023. Cuban owns a 27% minority interest.On the other hand, Ballmer purchased the Clippers in 2014. Forbes lists Ballmer as the eighth richest man in the world.Mark Cuban hints at a possible appearance on Pablo Torre's podcastPablo Torre replied to Mark Cuban's tweet on Wednesday, saying that they should discuss the issue on his &quot;Pablo Torre Finds Out&quot; podcast.&quot;Dear @mcuban: Care to come on @pablofindsout to discuss my reporting? I have some questions I'd love to ask you! Thanks, Pablo,&quot; Torre tweeted.In response to Torre's tweet, Cuban wrote:&quot;Just sent you a DM. Happy to.&quot;ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the NBA is &quot;aware&quot; of the alleged salary cap circumvention reports. NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement that the league has launched a formal investigation into the matter.