"Steve Ballmer's pockets are violently deep" - NBA fans stunned over Clippers owner's lavish stunt involving 'The Wall' members for Nuggets clash

The LA Clippers are set to take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their first-round series. Facing elimination, LA is looking to advance to the Western Conference semifinals coming off a 111-105 victory in Game 6 on Thursday night.

Ad

Looking to give themselves a slight edge on the road, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer took action to bring a small piece of LA on the road to Ball Arena in Denver for Game 7. Ballmer personally flew out members of 'The Wall', LA's season-ticket holders who have personal seats at the all-new Intuit Dome.

The team's owner covered each member's airfare, tickets to the game and bus tickets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans reacted to Ballmer's gesture as the Clippers look to avoid elimination versus Denver on Saturday evening.

"The Clippers have an owner that actually cares about the damn team," one fan posted. "Other teams need to take notes."

"Steve Ballmer is such a tryhard," another fan added.

"(Steve Ballmer's) pockets are violently deep," a third fan commented.

Other fans felt that Ballmer's stunt could be foiled as the Nuggets entered the contest as a favorite over the Clippers.

Ad

"Wow," a fan shared. "All this for an L."

"Denver is the team that can beat (Oklahoma City)," another fan posted.

"Paying people to be fans is crazy work," a third fan added.

Nuggets favored over Clippers in Game 7 after odds shift

Following their win in Game 6, the Clippers opened as a 1.5-point favorite over the Nuggets in Game 7. After a shift in the odds, Denver is coming into Saturday's tip-off as the 1.5-point favorite in front of a friendly crowd, according to ESPN Bet.

Ad

LA bounced back with a massive win in Game 6 despite facing elimination after Denver's 131-115 victory in Game 5. Star point guard Jamal Murray struggled for the Nuggets in their loss following a heroic 43-point performance versus the Clippers in Game 5 on Tuesday.

James Harden, Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard shined for the Clippers in their win, combining for 79 points between the trio. Harden led all scorers in Game 6 with 28 points, followed by Leonard, who scored 27 points. Powell was the game's fourth-leading scorer behind Nikola Jokic, adding 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ethen Hutton Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.



Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.



Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.



When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player. Know More