Steve Kerr admits Draymond Green's 'complex' nature has Warriors struggling to 'reconcile' his actions 

The 2023-24 NBA season was a wild ride for the Golden State Warriors, especially for Draymond Green. Over the year, Green was suspended twice for his violent actions on the court. As their season came to a close after their Play-In Tournament loss to the Sacramento Kings, head coach Steve Kerr reflected on the events that happened.

The first incident where Green was suspended was when he put Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a rear chokehold. His actions surprised the entire league, even his teammates.

The second suspension happened when he tried to draw a foul on Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic and landed a hit on his head. He was immediately ejected from the game and the league and was suspended indefinitely. Green ended up missing 16 straight games because of his actions.

With the events that happened with the team, the Warriors struggled mightily this season. Kerr gave his honest thoughts on what happened with the team and how Green contributed to their season's struggles:

"I have so much faith in Draymond 'cause I know him so well as a human being," Kerr said. "He's flawed, we're all flawed... He makes these decisions that hurt the team that aren't smart, so how do you reconcile all that? It's really difficult.

"Draymond's complex, his relationship with our franchise is complex, but at the core of it, is a deep loyalty and passion."

Even with the problems that surround Green, it looks like the Warriors are willing to keep him in the future. Last summer, the two-way forward re-signed with the team on a four-year, $100 million deal.

Warriors GM hints at Draymond Green returning

There has been some speculation that the Warriors will likely give up on their current Big 3. The names that have often been involved are Klay Thompson's and Draymond Green's. Thompson is set to be a free agent his summer, while there's belief that Green could be traded.

However, Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. talked about the plans he has for the team. Part of it is having the two stars back with the team. The former NBA player mentioned that "he can't imagine a scenario where Draymond Green isn't a part of the roster moving forward."

With his recent actions that led to suspensions, it's unsure if there are any teams interested in trading for the defensive forward. Additionally, he's 34 years old, and trading for an aging star will likely be a difficult task. The Warriors experienced it when they traded for Chris Paul last summer.

