Steve Kerr announces major decision on Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis' role in Warriors-Timberwolves series

Throughout the regular season, Steve Kerr was the NBA’s most experimental coach, using a league-high 38 different starting lineups. After Steph Curry went down with a hamstring strain in Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors' second-round matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kerr once again had to get creative with his rotation.

In Thursday’s Game 2, Kerr gave Jonathan Kuminga 26 minutes and 23 seconds of playing time, his most since March 17, and Trayce Jackson-Davis 19 minutes and 18 seconds, his longest run since Jan. 22.

Following the Warriors’ 117-93 defeat, Steve Kerr said both young players would play meaningful minutes moving forward in the series.

“Those guys really performed well and showed why they can help us win this series, so they're going to be part of it (the rotation), for sure,” Kerr said. “We've got to figure out rotations, who we want to start, all that stuff but both guys are going to play a role.”

Kuminga led the Warriors with 18 points and added five boards, shooting an efficient 8-for-11. Jackson-Davis chipped in 15 points and six rebounds, going a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor.

Jimmy Butler finished with 17 points and seven rebounds on 13 shot attempts, while Buddy Hield added 15 points on a less efficient 5-for-14 night. Steve Kerr's team struggled from beyond the arc, connecting on just nine of 32 3-point attempts, and turned the ball over 17 times, which the Timberwolves converted into 22 points.

Minnesota’s attack was paced by Julius Randle, who recorded game highs of 24 points and 11 assists, Anthony Edwards with 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who also had 20.

Steve Kerr: Warriors aimed to use deep bench in Steph Curry’s absence

With Steph Curry expected to miss at least a week due to his left hamstring strain, and with Game 3 on Saturday, Game 4 on Monday and Game 5 on Wednesday, Steve Kerr said the Warriors’ approach in Game 2 was to utilize their depth.

“Part of the game plan coming in was to play a lot of people, and we did,” Kerr said. “And part of the reasoning is, obviously, the fatigue of the run we've been on, with all the travel and the games, but part of it also, we have to figure out what we're going to be able to do in this series without Steph.

“So we gave a lot of people a lot of chances, and then some guys really stepped up. Trayce and JK were both really good in this game. You can see that their athleticism was important."

If the series goes the full seven games, Game 6 would come after a three-day break on May 18, with a decisive Game 7 scheduled for May 20.

