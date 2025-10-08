Steve Kerr announces Steph Curry's status for Warriors' preseason game against Blazers (Oct. 8)

Steph Curry will suit up for the Golden State Warriors in their second preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. After Tuesday’s practice, Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed that all of the team’s veteran players, including the four-time NBA champion, will be in action.Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler and Al Horford all featured in the Warriors’ preseason opener against the LA Lakers on Sunday. As a result, the four veterans will be playing their second consecutive game on Wednesday. Kerr, however, made it clear that the senior players will start getting rest after the matchup against the Blazers.Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_JohnsonLINKSeth Curry scrimmaged today. Steve Kerr said he looked good but hadn’t heard from Rick Celebrini if he’ll play tomorrow night Everybody else is expected to play against the Blazers, and then the veterans will start getting some restSteph Curry looked sharp with his movement against the Lakers, and his shooting touch was as exemplary as ever. He played only in the first half but still posted 14 points on 5 of 7 shooting, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.After the game, Curry shared an update on his fitness and was pleased with how his ramp-up session translated into a competitive setting.&quot;I feel great,&quot; Curry told reporters. &quot;Knowing you weren’t going to play a lot of minutes, the feeling of wishing I could have played more instead of looking at the clock means the offseason work paid off.&quot;Curry is chasing a fifth championship with the Warriors and the upcoming season might be his best chance to achieve that goal. The biggest challenge for the veteran guard will be staying healthy and available when it matters most, that is, during the business end of the season.How to watch Steph Curry in action during Warriors vs. Blazers preseason game?The preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Tip off is slated for 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).The Warriors vs. Blazers game will be broadcast live on NBA TV while the action will be available for live streaming on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website.