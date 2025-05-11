  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NFL Playoffs
  • Steve Kerr blown away by Warriors' $24,855,347 star's performance in Game 3: "Played one of the best games of his life"

Steve Kerr blown away by Warriors' $24,855,347 star's performance in Game 3: "Played one of the best games of his life"

By Advait Jajodia
Modified May 11, 2025 06:26 GMT
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

Golden State Warriors ace Stephen Curry's absence due to a hamstring injury has led to reserve players witnessing a significant increase in playing time. Coach Steve Kerr has particularly displayed his trust in Jonathan Kuminga - a decision that has paid off for the Warriors.

Ad

Kuminga came off the bench and erupted for a 30-point performance in Game 3 on Saturday, stuffing the stat sheet with six rebounds, three assists and two blocks on Saturday. Despite the Warriors losing 102-97, Kerr was pleased with the 22-year-old’s heroic effort in the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Played one of the best games of his life. It was fantastic to see,” Steve Kerr spoke about Jonathan Kuminga’s performance. “You can see how necessary he is in this matchup. … Just been impressed how he’s handled things the last couple weeks with the way he stayed ready. … and it paid off tonight.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

JK, who's in the final year of a $24,855,347 rookie contract, also had a strong impact in Game 2 - leading the Warriors with 18 points in 26 minutes.

Steve Kerr’s confidence in Kuminga is expected to grow following such impressive performances. Even when Curry returns to the lineup, Kuminga could have a crucial role in the Warriors' rotation for the remainder of the postseason.

Amid Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s decision, Jonathan Kuminga frustrated with “stay ready” narrative

Jonathan Kuminga has been left out of the lineup in numerous crucial games this season. Although he has been healthy since mid-March, the forward didn't see any action in the regular-season finale against the LA Clippers.

Ad

The trend continued early in the postseason. Kerr benched Kuminga for the play-in contest against the Memphis Grizzlies and Game 1 of the opening-round series against the Houston Rockets. Kuminga was eventually played only after Jimmy Butler injured his tailbone in Game 2.

Making the most of his opportunity, Kuminga logged 26 minutes and scored 11 points. After the game, though, he expressed his frustration with the repeated advice to “stay ready.”

"I hate the fact that people are telling me to be ready," Kuminga said after Game 2. "In my mind, I already know that I'm ready. The more you tell me to get ready, it's kinda irritating."
Ad

In the ongoing playoffs, Kuminga is averaging 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. With Stephen Curry set to miss more games, Kuminga is expected to take on a larger role and potentially see a further rise in his numbers.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications