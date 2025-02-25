Steve Kerr can’t stop praising Jimmy Butler as Warriors regain their spark: "Incredibly sound fundamentally"

Steve Kerr called Jimmy Butler a “lion” when the former Miami Heat star debuted for the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 9 against the Chicago Bulls. Butler ended that game with 25 points, four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block. The multi-titled coach has not stopped singing Butler’s praise since.

In the Willard & Dibs show on Monday, Kerr continued to heap praise on the versatile forward:

"You have to really see [Jimmy Butler] every day to appreciate his game because he's not your traditional superstar who's lighting it up from 3 or wowing you with highlights. It's really just the efficiency of his game. He's incredibly sound fundamentally. He's a great passer.”

Kerr has harped on Butler’s passing as a key reason for the Golden State Warriors’ 5-1 record with him on the lineup. The coach called it “fun” to have the six-time All-Star on the floor. Kerr added that Butler’s passing “changes everything” for the Dubs as there is improved connectivity with their plays.

Unlike in Miami where he was the No. 1 option on offense, Butler works around Steph Curry in the Steve Kerr offense used by the Warriors. In six games with the Bay Area team, Jimmy Buckets is averaging 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

The arrival of Butler has helped the Warriors steadily climb the tightly-packed Western Conference. From 12th, their winning streak improved their record to 30-27 for No. 9 in the standings. They are now only one game behind the LA Clippers (31-26) for the No. 6 spot and outright playoff berth.

Steph Curry appreciative of Jimmy Butler’s impact

Steve Kerr is not the only one appreciative of Jimmy Butler’s impact on the Golden State Warriors. Franchise cornerstone Steph Curry is just as grateful he is playing with Jimmy Buckets.

Curry had this to after Butler debuted for the Dubs:

“Every possession doesn’t feel as hard. You still see attention [and] you still see defense but you [opponents] got to worry about something else. He [Butler] has put people in the right spots.”

Like Kerr, Curry heaped praise on the plays Jimmy Butler could create with his passing, anticipation and experience. The NBA’s greatest shooter added that his pairing with Butler “has the potential to be really fun.”

