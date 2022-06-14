"So I think of Steph a lot when I think of that story from Roger Federer" - Steve Kerr on Steph Curry's discipline compared to 20x Grand Slam winner, Klay Thompson opens up on recovery from 2 major injuries, and more

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has avoided talking about the pain level in his left foot, similar to how he has dodged the Boston Celtics defenders in the ongoing NBA Finals.

If Steph Curry was feeling any pain in Game 4, you didn’t know it by watching him as he scored a game-high 43 points in one of the most heroic Finals performances in NBA history.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson I think no matter who wins the Golden State vs. Boston series, Steph Curry should be the MVP because he’s been dominant in the first four games! I think no matter who wins the Golden State vs. Boston series, Steph Curry should be the MVP because he’s been dominant in the first four games!

Steve Kerr opens up on Steph Curry being similar to 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer in one key aspect

“Great!”, Steph Curry said of how his left foot is feeling.

“But there's also a sense of joy and energy within that work. He enjoys it so much. He loves the process. I think that's one of the things that ties all great athletes together, like talking about the superstar athletes, the Roger Federers of the world, the Steph Currys of the world. There's a routine that not only is super-disciplined but it's really enjoyed each day”, Warriors coach Steve Kerr added.

“There's a passion that comes with it, and that's what sustains it over time. When you love something like those guys do, you work at it, you get better and you just keep going.”

“I might have told you this before, but we actually met Federer a few years ago in China when we played in Shanghai. He came and spoke to our locker room, and Draymond asked him, he said, "How have you been doing this for 20 years?", Steve Kerr continued.

“And his answer was just simple, yet profound. He said, "I love my daily ritual." He said, "I get up, make my kids breakfast, drop them off at school, go train and I've figured out the right training methods to keep me in the best position at my age. I love competing", he said, "But every single day, I put my head on the pillow at the end of the day and think, man, what a great day".”

“So I think of Steph a lot when I think of that story from Roger Federer. Very, very similar just sort of zest for life and just joy for the process.”

NBA @NBA



Curry is the only player in NBA history to average 30+ PPG while shooting at least 50% from the field and 45% from 3 (min. 5 3PA) in the first 4 games of an Steph's numbers through 4 games 🤯Curry is the only player in NBA history to average 30+ PPG while shooting at least 50% from the field and 45% from 3 (min. 5 3PA) in the first 4 games of an #NBAFinals series. Steph's numbers through 4 games 🤯Curry is the only player in NBA history to average 30+ PPG while shooting at least 50% from the field and 45% from 3 (min. 5 3PA) in the first 4 games of an #NBAFinals series. https://t.co/bOgK834pWC

Steph Curry and the Warriors are getting up there in age, as far as NBA standards are concerned. Entering the 2021-22 season they were one of the oldest rosters in the NBA with an average age of nearly 28. They have dealt with injuries all year-long and their injury history during their dynasty run is well-documented.

Steph Curry isn't the only Golden State Warrior with a recovery story to tell

Fun fact? Today marks the 3-year anniversary of Golden State being eliminated in the final by the Toronto Raptors and Klay Thompson’s devastating knee injury.

“Well, there's a lot of emotions that day. We came real close to having another opportunity to three-peat, which hasn't been done since Shaq and Kobe”, Thompson said.

“When I hurt my knee, it was kind of unchartered territory for me because I had been able to be consistently present in the lineup my whole career. So I had to kind of realign my whole train of thought with the months coming up. I knew I had a lot of training ahead, and it was actually hard because I didn't really get a break. Usually, after such a long season, you get a nice summer break. I had to go straight into rehab, and it was kind of a long cycle after that, a couple years”, Klay Thompson further added.

He continued -

“Now to be here again, I wouldn't change anything. I'm very grateful and everything I did to that point led to this, so I would not change a thing.”

It was the first of two major injuries he suffered and he was at the lowest point of his life, as he missed 2 full seasons after that, also tearing his right Achilles in 2020, shortly before that season. Thompson made it through it and seems like he is in a much better place.

“I never had such a severe injury, so I didn't think it was that serious. I thought I might have sprained something in my knee”, Thompson said.

“But you know, when you're in the championship and you're playing in front of our fans, your adrenaline is so high that you kind of disregard anything that makes sense, and running around on a torn ACL doesn't make very good sense”, Thomspon further added.

“I just thought, I don't want to leave these points on the board, man. This is the Finals. I'm going to go get this 30-ball. Then on top of that, I went to the back and they did a little test and they came out with the conclusion that I should probably put some crutches on. And, wow, what a time. Three years ago. That -- wow. It just goes by fast”, Klay Thompson spoke of his time on the sidelines.

“Yeah, that seems like a long time ago. It was a really strange time for me because I obviously was just devastated for Klay coming on the heels of Kevin (Durant)'s injury. It just felt like we got wiped out just in back-to-back games, and we were already really emotionally tired at that point from the five-year run”, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

“I also felt this immense pride in our guys' effort, and almost sending that series back to Toronto to a Game 7. So there were all these emotions, but the overriding factors were the injuries to Klay and Kevin. It was just devastating and really hard to see them suffering. But yeah, that was a long time ago. Good to be back here”, Kerr further added.

Draymond Green opens up about his teammate

Thompson is now dealing with a different type of recovery, now that his 2 devastating injuries are a thing of the past. Thompon’s treatment these days after a long, 6-hour flight from Boston to San Francisco consists of in-part, jumping in the ocean to rejuvenate his body and to feel fresh, heading into Game 5.

“I try to get my body moving after the flight, get a sweat, get some work in and spend time with my family. I think that's it for me”, Warriors forward Draymond Green said of his approach vs. Klay Thomoson’s.

“I think the ocean is very refreshing. I'm not a hop-in-the-ocean in San Francisco or anywhere around San-phrase type of person, but I absolutely do love the ocean. It's definitely refreshing. That's his safe haven, and he enjoys that. It's absolutely great to see him indulging in what he enjoys and what helps him be him”, Green continued.

Thompson found peace in the water and on his boat during his grueling rehab process.

Coach Steve Kerr wants his team to continue to come out with intensity and energy, a message he has preached to his players throughout the NBA Finals as they are just 2 wins away from another championship.

“We're still here. We're knocking on the door of another championship. Hopefully that gains respect amongst the greats who played because they know how hard it is to get here year after year”, Steve Kerr said.

“It takes a great toll on your body and even on your mind. It takes a lot of mental fortitude to stay hungry and want more and more after so much success. Steph is the embodiment of that. He continues to mesmerize the world with his talent,” Klay Thompson said of his teammate Steph Curry.

It all comes down to how the Warriors can continue to keep themselves fresh and ready for the big occasions, because they need to do it twice for sure right now to get their hands on the NBA title for the 4th time in 7 years.

