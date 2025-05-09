Steve Kerr "confident" Draymond Green can check himself as possible suspension looms

On Thursday, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed concerns over Draymond Green's disciplinary issues. The four-time NBA champion picked up his fifth technical foul in nine postseason games, leaving him two techs away from a suspension. Nevertheless, Kerr expressed confidence that Green can rein himself in.

NBA reporter Anthony Slater relayed the Warriors coach's words on X (formerly Twitter) as he showed faith in his veteran. Quoting Kerr's words from the post-match interview, The Athletic correspondent wrote:

"Steve Kerr on Draymond Green nearing the seven-technical one-game suspension (two away): “He’s going to have to be careful. … He’s going to have to stay composed, and I’m confident he will because he knows the circumstances.”

Draymond Green picked up his fifth technical foul in Game 2 of the West Semifinals against the Timberwolves after a hard foul on Naz Reid. Green was seen palming the reigning Sixth Man of the Year in the face, sending him to the floor, which earned Green a warning, leaving him two techs away from a suspension.

According to the NBA rule book, a player will be suspended for a game and fined $5,000 if he racks up seven technical fouls during the postseason. Not only is the former DPOY two technical fouls away from being shelved, he's also two flagrant fouls away from missing a game.

With Stephen Curry already sidelined due to a hamstring strain, the Warriors cannot lose Draymond Green to a suspension, especially with the series tied at 1-1.

Draymond Green on "Agenda" targeting him as he dismisses "ridiculous" criticism

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green expressed his frustration over a negative narrative about him, during a post-game interview. The four-time All-Star lambasted an "agenda" targeting him, labeling him as " an angry black man."

Anthony Slater shared a clip of Green on X dismissing the "ridiculous" criticism he faces for his style of play. The explosive interview came after Green had earned a fifth technical foul this postseason on Thursday:

"I'm not an angry black man. I am a very successful educated black man with a great family, and I am great at basketball. I am great at what I do. The agenda to try to keep making me look like an Angry black man is crazy. I'm sick of it. It's ridiculous," Green said (as per Slater).

Green and the Warriors lost Game 2 to the Minnesota Timberwolves and will host them at Chase Center on Saturday.

