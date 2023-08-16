Steve Kerr has fared well in leading Team USA during their exhibition games in preparation for the FIBA World Cup 2023. Interestingly, he has mentioned implementing strategies that he uses with the Golden State Warriors to help the national squad in their international campaign.

Although the offensive scheme is not too promising for Team USA, Kerr shared that he tries to use similar actions to space the floor. While they don't have the Splash Brothers, the team still boasts a great group of shooters.

"We’re not really looking to set up the same shots that we would get for Steph or Klay, but we’re [using] similar actions to get floor spacing, to get balance, to attack certain areas of the floor," Kerr said.

The strategy has been effective for the team as they've remained unbeaten in their last three exhibition games. Although the exhibition games aren't the FIBA World Cup games, it still goes to show that the coaching staff has done a great job in their offense.

The Warriors' offense has been effective on the defensive end as well. Reports had mentioned weeks ago that Paolo Banchero might get minutes as the team's center. Kerr knows how to strategize using a small ball lineup, and it's been proven to be effective so far.

In their quest to win gold, the Warriors' offensive strategy might be the key.

Steve Kerr believes Austin Reaves can fill any role for the national team

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team Practice - Las Vegas

Although Austin Reaves isn't a star player, his impressive style of play has helped Steve Kerr's decision to come up with Team USA's roster. Fans of Reaves are well aware of how much the young star works on his game. The Warriors coach talked about what he saw in Reaves to consider him being in the team.

"He fits in wherever we put him; that’s the beauty of Austin,” Steve Kerr said. “He’s a connector. He’s a hell of a basketball player. He’s physical, shoots and passes it. Just so poised out there all the time. He’s a guy who enhances any lineup that he plays with."

"Just feel, vision, awareness, and understanding of the game. The ball just goes to the right spot, the right cut is made. Austin made a play yesterday where he made a drive and kick; he was kind of behind the defense, and he worked completely behind the defense, flashed kind of in the middle of the paint, caught it and swung it through. He had feel; you have to have awareness to make a play like that. So connectors are guys who make those types of plays, and the game just makes sense, and you end up getting open shots."

