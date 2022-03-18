“Steve Kerr and Draymond Green were both out of line” - Kendrick Perkins says Marcus Smart did nothing wrong on the play that injured Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacted furiously to Marcus Smart's play Wednesday night as the Boston Celtics guard injured Steph Curry.

On ESPN's "NBA Today," former Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins said Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Green were out of line with their reactions to the play. Perkins said:

"Steve Kerr and Draymond Green were both out of line, because they know the golden rule when a loose ball is on the floor and every coach in the world tell their players to be the first to hit the floor because of those reasons. Marcus Smart wasn't doing anything wrong but playing hard."

The Warriors are facing the scenario of Curry missing games until mid-April. That's right around the time the postseason begins.

The Warriors (47-23) have been star-crossed by injuries this season. Green had just returned on Monday after being out since Jan. 9 with back issues.

Draymond Green's comments after the game

Draymond Green fights for a loose ball against the Boston Celtics.

Draymond Green is arguably the best defensive player in the league and the embodiment of playing hard on defense. He'd know a thing or two about fighting for loose balls with elbows out and grabbing for possession.

However, his comments after the Boston Celtics' 110-88 win Wednesday were a bit shocking. He said Marcus Smart's dive to secure possession of the loose ball was unnecessary. Green said:

"I’d expect Marcus Smart to make that play. He plays hard. I can’t call that a dirty play as unfortunate as it is. Maybe unnecessary. But I can't call it a dirty play, probably an unnecessary dive."

Green also pointed out the play Smart had later on in the game against the other Splash Brother, Klay Thompson. In that instance, the Boston defender ended up kicking the Warriors sharpshooter. Green said these things happen in games and he's done these kinds of things before as well.

With that said, when it comes to the bigger picture, the return of Green is vital to the Warriors' championship aspirations. He is essentially the orchestrator of the offense while also being the best defensive player.

Green's presence is what gets Curry, Thompson and Jordan Poole open shots to get them going. His value to the team is tremendous as no other Warrior can do what he does with his footwork, fast hands and basketball IQ.

