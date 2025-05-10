Steve Kerr fires searing warning to Timberwolves ahead of Warriors vs Timberwolves Game 3

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed optimism about his team's chances despite a 117-93 Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. Ahead of Game 3 of the semifinal series, Kerr sent a warning to the Timberwolves as they prepare to visit the Bay Area.

Steve Kerr, per San Francisco Chronicle Golden State Warriors beat writer Sam Gordon, said:

"I think that game was really helpful for us. Despite the loss, we learned a lot. The players learned a lot, and I think we'll have a concrete plan (for Game 3) that we'll feel good about."

The Warriors's Game 2 loss to the T-Wolves was marred by a Grade 1 hamstring strain injury sustained by star player Steph Curry, who's expected to miss at least three games.

In Curry's absence, Jonathan Kuminga scored 18 points off the bench, shooting 9-for-11. Center Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and played quality defense.

However, challenges lie ahead for the Warriors. Jimmy Butler, who has been excellent in the playoffs, complained of pain after the game, which he had sustained during the first-round clash against the Houston Rockets.

Moreover, veteran forward Draymond Green was assessed with a technical foul for hitting Naz Reid in the face and is two technical fouls away from a suspension.

Steve Kerr on rotation plans ahead of Warriors-Wolves Game 3

Coach Steve Kerr knows what's at stake as the Warriors welcome the Timberwolves to the Chase Center for Game 3 on Saturday.

The Warriors will be withour Steph Curry once again, so Coach Kerr announced how the Dubs will handle team rotations.

"There's no Steph. It's a completely different team," Kerr said when referring to the rotation. "Everything has to be about finding a new formula and (Jonathan Kuminga) is absolutely a part of that formula. (Trayce Jackson-Davis) showed he can be effective against this team."

Steve Kerr and the Warriors need a win on home court to avoid going 3-1 down. Game 3 gets underway on Saturday, with tip-off at 8:30 p.m. EST.

