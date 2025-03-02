Steve Kerr gets honest about Joel Embiid's Olympic choice despite knee concerns: "Not really up to me"

Ahead of their upcoming matchup with the Golden State Warriors, the Philadelphia 76ers announced that center Joel Embiid will miss the remainder of the season due to knee injury. Warriors and Team USA coach Steve Kerr addressed the growing narrative that Embiid should have skipped the 2024 Paris Games to better manage his knee problems.

Kerr clarified that Embiid’s participation decision was not his. He explained that the coaching staff and Team USA’s performance team consulted with every player before finalizing the roster.

“That's not really up to me to comment on any medical issues. As the coach of the team, I coached the group that we selected and everybody who was there, we talked to and talked to their performance people. So, yeah, we're just playing, and that's, that's ultimately a decision that the player has to make,” Kerr said during a press conference.

Joel Embiid suffered a lateral meniscus injury in his left knee during the Jan. 30 2024 contest between the Warriors and the 76ers. Attempting to get possession of a loose ball, Jonathan Kuminga fell on the big man’s leg. The 2023 MVP then had to undergo surgery merely a week later.

Embiid’s struggles with his knee were evident when he returned for the 2024 playoffs. Despite battling through pain, he averaged 41.3 minutes per game in the first round as the Sixers fell to the New York Knicks in six games.

Throughout the series, Embiid was frequently seen limping, leading many to believe he would opt out of the 2024 Olympics to focus on recovery. However, in July, Embiid joined Team USA’s training camp and went on to compete in the Summer Games.

For those pointing fingers at Kerr for Embiid’s ongoing knee issues, it’s worth noting that Embiid showed no obvious signs of discomfort during the international tournament. He started five of Team USA’s six games in Paris, averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, helping lead the team to its fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

Philadelphia 76ers could petition for a medical retirement for Joel Embiid

Before the season began, Joel Embiid had signed a three-year, $192.9 million contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, with the 7-footer appearing in just 19 games since signing the deal — and now ruled out for the rest of the season — the Sixers front office may explore options to potentially void the contract.

According to sources, one possibility is filing a petition for Joel Embiid's medical retirement. If the petition is approved, it could provide significant financial relief for Philadelphia.

“At that point, an independent doctor selected by the NBA and NBPA would examine Embiid. If agreed he can no longer play, his remaining contract would be wiped off the books for the Sixers,” Keith Smith explained.

However, pursuing a medical retirement would be a last resort for the front office. For now, the 76ers remain hopeful that their franchise cornerstone can recover, return to form and help lead the Sixers in their pursuit of a championship.

