Steve Kerr hilariously hails Buddy Hield's defensive tone-setting - "Never been said before by anybody on this earth" 

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr had a hilarious compliment for Buddy Hield following the Dubs’ win over the Houston Rockets in Game 4 on Monday. The Warriors beat Houston 109-106 to take a 3-1 series lead, thanks to a collective effort from the Dubs.

Speaking to his team after the game, Kerr hilariously hailed Buddy Hield for his work on defense:

“Hey fellas, I’m going to utter some words that have never been spoken before by anybody on Earth. Buddy Hield, you set the tone defensively,” Kerr said.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Jimmy Butler also joked about Hield’s defensive work against the Rockets.

“I hate to give Buddy a compliment, so I’m not going to. But #7 on our team really brought the defensive mentality tonight and made some open shots,” Butler said.

Butler missed Game 3 due to an injury but made an instant impact on his return in Game 4. He recorded 27 points, six assists and five rebounds, shooting 7-12. Brandin Podziemski was also key, recording 26 points, five rebounds and five assists in the win.

Stephen Curry had an off night, though, scoring 17 points on 6-13 shooting. The Warriors will look to close the series in Game 5 on Wednesday.

"Best defender I've ever seen": Steve Kerr gives Draymond Green major props

Draymond Green was huge for the Warriors in Monday's win against the Rockets. He was key on defense and got a crucial stop during the last seconds.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Steve Kerr had major props for Green:

"He’s the best defender I've ever seen in my life, and he rises to the occasion on top of being a great defender. He's an incredible competitor."

Steve Kerr even compared Green getting a last-second stop with Stephen Curry hitting a game winner. Green ended his night with six points and eight rebounds, but his impact went beyond the stat sheet. His voice on the floor and leadership on defense were key to beating the Rockets.

