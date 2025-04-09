Steve Kerr hilariously reminds Buddy Hield of Steph Curry's greatness after guard refuses to pass the ball 

The Golden State Warriors-Phoenix Suns clash on Tuesday witnessed a hilarious moment with Steve Kerr reintroducing Steph Curry and Buddy Hield. This moment occurred during a timeout after Hield refused to pass the ball to a wide-open Curry.

NBA on TNT's X account shared a video of the interaction between Kerr and Hield inside the Warriors bench.

“Buddy, that's Steph Curry. Steph, Buddy Hield. I want you guys to meet each other. Say hello to Steph. He's the greatest shooter in the history of the world. Wide open,” Steve Kerr jokingly reminded Hield of Curry’s greatness.

Moments after this interaction went viral on social media, users were quick to find the play that Steve Kerr was talking about.

During the second quarter, Hield received a cross-court pass from Gui Santos at the left wing. Phoenix’s Tyus Jones, who was on Curry, went over to close out Hield.

At this point, Steph was wide open at the left corner. But instead of making the extra pass and finding the greatest shooter of all time, Buddy hastily decided to attempt the long-range shot.

To make matters worse, Heild was 0-3 from beyond the arc at that point, whereas Curry had already knocked down two three-pointers.

Ultimately, Hield missed the contested shot. However, Kuminga hustled for the rebound and tipped the ball right back to him. The sharpshooter made most of the second chance, hitting the wide-open shot from the same spot.

Steph Curry leads the Warriors to their 47th win of the season

After falling to the Houston Rockets on Sunday, the Golden State Warriors redeemed themselves with a dominant 133-95 win over the Suns. Yet again, Steph Curry led the charge, putting up team-high numbers across all three major statistical categories - 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Since the All-Star break, the two-time MVP has been the most efficient scorer in the league. Over 21 games since February 21, Curry is averaging 26.7 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc. His 66% true shooting percentage leads all players averaging 25+ points during that span.

Steph Curry’s incredible outing saw the Warriors improve their record to 47-32, keeping them in the race for the #4 seed in the West. Currently, the Bay Area side has the same record as the Clippers, Nuggets, and Grizzlies.

With a fairly favorable schedule ahead – they face the San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers before playing against Kawhi Leonard and co. as their final game of the regular season – the Warriors have a real shot at securing home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

