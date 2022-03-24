"Steve Kerr, I’m throwing this out there right now" - Draymond Green claims he'll watch LeBron James break the scoring record in person even if Warriors play on the same day

Draymond Green’s friendship with LeBron James has gotten stronger over the years. Fierce rivals on the court, they’ve become close buddies when they’re not leading the Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers, respectively.

Ever since Green joined James at Klutch Sports, the former has been vocal in his admiration and support of the four-time MVP. In his latest podcast, the Warriors’ defensive ace gave a shout-out to his good friend for passing Karl Malone on the all-time scoring list.

In addition to toasting James’ latest milestone, Green declared his intent to witness the 18x All-Star unseat Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer:

“50 or 70 games or so, he’ll be first all time and I can’t wait to see that. Steve Kerr, I’m throwing this out there right now. If LeBron James is passing the all-time scoring record and we have a game, I’m going to LeBron’s game and witness history. So, that’s what we’re doing coach Kerr.”

LeBron James currently has 36,985 points with still nine more regular-season games to go for the LA Lakers this season. LA is desperately looking to grab a ticket to the play-in tournament, which means that the four-time champion could significantly add more points to his total.

The NBA scoring leader, who’s averaging 30.0 PPG per game, should be a cinch to bag the all-time scoring title, if he’s healthy, next season. Additionally, he will reach the historic achievement as part of arguably the most storied franchise in league history.

Draymond Green and LeBron James could meet again in the playoffs

If the LA Lakers pull off a series of upsets, they could still face Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors in the postseason. [Photo: Lakers Daily]

Last year, the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors met in the play-in tournament. LeBron James and co. were seeded seventh, and much to their chagrin, they had to go through the special tourney the NBA installed to make the regular season more interesting.

The Lakers beat the ninth-seeded Warriors in a closely-fought game with Green and James going hard against each other. Despite an ankle injury and a late eye poke, the latter finished with a triple-double and a win over Green and the Warriors.

Depending on how things shake out in the last 10 games or so of the regular season, the Warriors and the Lakers could meet again in the postseason. If the Lakers survive the play-in and pull an upset in the first round, they could have a potential showdown against the Warriors in the semifinals.

Fireworks are expected to go off if and when they battle again for basketball glory. Interestingly enough, Draymond Green has had James’ number in their career battles. Green holds a 24-15 lead versus the 37-year-old, including a 15-6 record in the postseason.

