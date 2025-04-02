Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made his feelings clear about the team's savior following the 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Kerr admitted that Jimmy Butler is the main reason for their fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Kerr was asked about the impact of Butler and how the $48.8 million man saved the Warriors' season. While Steph Curry is still the focal point of the team's offense, Butler's ability to score, defend and get to the line has been a difference maker.

"Everybody knows that," Kerr said, according to Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle. "You watch what he did tonight, 12 for 12 from the line. Steph goes off the floor, we’re running everything through him. Just a big-time defender, big-time two-way player."

Jimmy Butler finished with 27 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Kerr used him as the primary scorer whenever Steph Curry had to take a breather. Butler's ability to get to the free-throw line has changed the dynamic of the Golden State Warriors' offense.

Curry exploded for 52 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals in his best performance of the season. Things have been easier for the four-time NBA champion since Butler's arrival, putting less pressure on Curry to do it all for Golden State.

Butler is a second option on offense, capable of finding his shot and drawing fouls. He can also find the right man and make the right plays, making him an alternative playmaker to Draymond Green.

Steve Kerr lauds Steph Curry after 52-point explosion

Steve Kerr lauds Steph Curry after 52-point explosion. (Photo: IMAGN)

Steph Curry continues to do amazing things on the court that not many others can. He scored 52 points and made 12 3-point shots, which was his fourth-career game with at least 12 makes from beyond the arc. It was also his 27th game with 10+ 3-point shots.

Steve Kerr was amazed by Curry's performance and conditioning to run all around the court trying to find his shots.

"The guy is 37 years old, incredible," Kerr said. "52 with people draped all over him all game long. The conditioning, the skill, the audacity, the belief. It’s just incredible to watch Steph at work."

Curry and Kerr have won four NBA championships together. They will go for another one this season with Jimmy Butler as his second star.

