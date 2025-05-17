  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Draymond Green
  • Steve Kerr makes massive Draymond Green statement in direct roster upgrade plea to Mike Dunleavy 

Steve Kerr makes massive Draymond Green statement in direct roster upgrade plea to Mike Dunleavy 

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified May 17, 2025 02:05 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr urged general manager Mike Dunleavy to find a replacement for Draymond Green. To clarify, the Warriors have no intentions of giving up Green. Kerr simply wants the veteran center to play fewer minutes, especially now that his tank is running low on gas.

Ad

Particularly, Kerr feels that his Warriors are in dire need of an upgrade in the starting center position. While Green can still play the same minutes he did last season, Kerr does make a point when he says that Draymond's body can only handle so much at his age of 35 years old.

“I don't want to start next season with Draymond as our starting center," Kerr said. "I think it's doable for the last 30 games like we did this year, but you see the toll it takes on him.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Despite losing in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Green did all that he could to try to keep up in the series. He averaged 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals in five games. His best game in the series was when he put up 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in Game 1.

With that in mind, Draymond Green undoubtedly still has what it takes to help the Golden State Warriors. However, Steve Kerr's small-ball lineup is no longer as effective as it used to be.

Ad

Draymond Green opens up about Jonathan Kuminga as Warriors shakes up roster this offseason

The Golden State Warriors are now in their offseason and will be looking to make some adjustments for next season. While Warriors coach Steve Kerr pleaded for an upgrade at the center position, it seems there might be some changes in the forward position as well.

Ad

Jonathan Kuminga is heading to free agency this offseason given that his contract with the Warriors has expired. Golden State never offered him an extension. Draymond Green seemed to be fond of Kuminga as he gave the young forward his best wishes.

"Obviously (Jonathan Kuminga) has got the contract situation," Green said. "I always wish him the best with that… whether it’s here or elsewhere you just wish him the best.”
Ad
Ad

Kuminga played a prominent role against the Timberwolves in the play playoffs. He served as the team's secondary scorer next to Jimmy Butler due to Steph Curry's absence.

While it's possible Kuminga could play for another team next season, the Warriors still have the option to pick him up from free agency if they change their minds about him.

About the author
Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo

Twitter icon

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications