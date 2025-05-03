Steve Kerr makes massive Jonathan Kuminga statement after Warriors get humbled in Game 6

The Golden State Warriors suffered a 115–107 home loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday, squandering their 3–1 series lead as the matchup now heads to a decisive Game 7 in Houston, tied at 3–3. Following the Game 6 defeat, head coach Steve Kerr made headlines with a notable statement regarding Jonathan Kuminga, who didn’t log a single minute in the contest.
When asked directly by reporters whether Kuminga would see action in Game 7, Kerr acknowledged the need for adjustments. He indicated there’s a strong possibility the young forward could get minutes in the must-win game.
"It's 100% on the table. We've kind of found a formula in three ladder part of the season and we have stayed with that formula to start the series," Kerr said. "We feel like we have a great chance to go down there and win Game 7."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Jonathan Kuminga has completely fallen out of the Warriors' rotation, having not seen any playing time in the last three games. Despite Jimmy Butler logging 46 minutes on Friday and shouldering a heavy workload, coach Steve Kerr opted not to turn to Kuminga, even briefly, to give his veteran forward a much-needed rest.
Warriors fans flame Steve Kerr for handing another DNP to Jonathan Kuminga
Frustration mounted among Golden State Warriors fans after coach Steve Kerr chose not to utilize Jonathan Kuminga in Game 6. Supporters didn’t hold back on social media, with many criticizing the head coach and questioning his decision-making in the pivotal matchup.
"He won’t consider. I’d bet the house on that. At this point he ruined Kuminga. JK played his last game for warriors," a fan commented.
"You need to ask Kerr why he kept playing Payton, Hield and Post when they were absolutely HORRID tonight. And not go with Loons or JK. Unbelievable," commented another fan.
"Kerr’s greatest failure has far and away been not having his young players ready for the playoffs. He had all year to get it done. He has basically refused to do it. If they don’t get out of the first round, it’ll be on him," a fan said.
"They needs to be more athletic. Kuminga can’t be any worse than post/Podz/GPII," said another fan.
Meanwhile, Kuminga has registered DNPs in four of the six games in the series against the Houston Rockets. He saw extended minutes in Game 2 after Jimmy Butler was forced to leave with an injury and again played a significant role in Game 3 when Butler was sidelined entirely.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.