Steve Kerr makes public appeal to Rockets fans after chants of "F**k you Draymond" dominates Game 2

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr promptly noticed the Houston Rockets crowd chanting “F**k you, Draymond” midway through the first quarter. Green, who Kerr called an “instigator,” was not surprised by the crowd’s reaction. The feisty forward was right in the middle of a defensive slugfest in Game 2.
After the game, the multi-titled coach had this to say about the unruly chants:
"It's not ideal when a crowd is chanting 'F you Draymond.’ … I would prefer if fans could use a little more discretion and remember that the guy has kids. Maybe I'm old school. I'm all for the fans cheering for their team and if they want to yell at the opponents, great, but I just think 'F you' is - it's a little much."
Steve Kerr mentioned that the same scenario happened in Boston in 2022 during the Warriors’ championship run. During that time, Kerr also appealed to Celtics fans to minimize such chants because of the kids watching the game.
Draymond Green could not seem to care less when the Houston Rockets faithful began trolling him. Late in the third quarter while jostling with Tari Eason before a jump ball, he egged on the crowd to keep doing what it was doing.
Green is no stranger to such chants. Over the years, he has learned to adapt and even embrace a villain role for the Warriors. Despite his notoriety, Steve Kerr would prefer fans to limit the trolling for the kids.
Fans react to Steve Kerr urging fans to stop using profanity against Draymond Green
Steve Kerr’s comments about Houston Rockets fans shouting “F**k you, Draymond” quickly created a buzz. Many promptly reacted to what the Golden State Warriors coach said:
“You expect more discretion? We’re talking about the dirtiest player in the NBA in 20 years, swinging his arms like a psychopath and everyone’s heads, nah man.”
One fan said:
“Is this the same Draymond Green that used the same four-letter word four different times during his speech at the Warriors’ 2022 parade……?? Yeah, I’m sure there were no kids in the crowd and everyone was 18+ older……”
Another fan added:
“So it’s never Draymond’s fault? Got it.”
@PJMarqUSA continued:
“Houston show some class.”
@myfairgirlie commented:
“What do you expect really?”
Games 3 and 4 will take place in the Bay Area where Draymond Green is a fan favorite. Steve Kerr should not be worried about how the fans will react to every Green antic.
Game 5 will likely be a different story as the series returns to Houston. Kerr might appeal to the fans again for “discretion.”
