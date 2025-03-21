Steve Kerr names two former Bulls teammates as best defenders he's ever seen along with Draymond Green

Draymond Green has made a name for himself in the NBA for his defensive prowess and competitive fierceness. Green's coach, Steve Kerr, who has played with and coached some of the greatest players in NBA history, gave Green high praise. Kerr compared Green to some of the best defenders and fierce competitors he has encountered throughout his career.

Kerr played on the Chicago Bulls from the 1993-94 season until the 1997-98 season, winning three consecutive championships with the Bulls in 1996, 1997, and 1998. During those title runs, Kerr shared the court with two of the greatest defenders he's ever seen, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman. Kerr went on to praise Green, saying he is comparable to those two and may even be better:

"My top two and that's Scottie Pippen and Draymond. What makes Draymond different from Scottie is that Draymond is physically stronger and more capable of guarding low-post players... I think Dennis Rodman is a great comp for Draymond and I definitely should have Dennis in that conversation too. Probably those three, Dennis (Rodman), Scottie (Pippen), and Draymond (Green).

High praise for Green from his longtime head coach and friend, who has seen and competed at many levels in the game of basketball. However, when it comes to accolades, Rodman takes the edge, with two Defensive Player of the Year awards to Draymond Green's one and Scottie Pippen's zero.

"I want another one" - Draymond Green makes his feelings known about this season's Defensive Player of the Year race

Draymond Green has been widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the NBA for the past decade. He even has an argument for the best defender of all time, which Warriors head coach Steve Kerr can agree with. However, despite his elite defensive reputation, Green has only one Defensive Player of the Year award, which he won during the 2016-17 season.

Now with the Warriors looking primed for a playoff chase and the Warriors' defense improving drastically since the acquisition of Jimmy Butler, Green has made it known he is chasing this year's Defensive Player of the Year award after being asked if he has a case for the award:

"1000 percent I do. Especially with Wemby going down, it seemed like he had it won and now its right there. One million percent I have a case and I'll continue to build that case for these next 13 games... I'd much rather have championships than more Defensive Player of the Year awards, but I want another one."

Draymond Green has his eyes on the prize as the season winds to a close. He'll have the rest of the season to prove to the voters why he deserves the Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2024-25 season.

