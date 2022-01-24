"Headline that!!!!" - Steve Kerr points out Steph Curry's ridiculous assist to turnover ratio amidst growing criticism for the Warriors talisman

NBA and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his playmaking skills have come under immense praise from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

During the post-game press conference after beating the Utah Jazz 94-92, coach Steve Kerr was told of a particular stat by Warriors PR vice president Raymond Ridder. He stated that Curry had 34 assists and six turnovers in the last four games. Kerr's response to this was:

"Headline that!!!!"

In what has been a shooting slump over the last 13 games or so for Curry, the "Baby-Faced Assassin" has influenced his team by being more of a quintessential point guard. Curry has been getting his teammates involved in the game and setting them up with open looks.

Is Steph Curry a true point guard?

Curry celebrates after a win against the Houston Rockets

One of the biggest criticisms of Steph Curry's illustrious career has been the fact that he has been classified as a point guard and not a shooting guard. Arguably the greatest shooter ever, Curry has been playing as the guard for the Warriors but his responsibilities aren't necessarily associated with a point guard.

A point guard, in its truest form, would be someone like Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas and Chris Paul. These types of players are designated as floor generals and tasked with orchestrating the offense which includes getting your teammates involved in the game. They are mostly pass-first and score-later types of players and they usually stack the box score with assists rather than points.

With the way the Warriors are set up, Draymond Green is the one who orchestrates the offense and gets the likes of Klay Thompson and Steph Curry open shots. Steph Curry's off-ball movement has been waxed lyrical by everyone associated with the NBA and is something to truly behold. Steve Kerr can deploy Curry in more of an off-guard role because of the availability of someone like Green.

Steph Curry's ability to come off screens, lose his man and get an open shot is something of a common occurrence with the way the Warriors play basketball. It led them to five straight NBA Finals, which involved three championships and allowed them to compile one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the league.

With all that said, the ball handling duties rest with Curry in the absence of Green and he can revert to a quintessential point guard whenever he chooses to. But because Steph Curry is the score-first type of player, there is a tendency to classify him as more of a shooting guard rather than a point guard. Then again, he could be the greatest hybrid guard the game has ever seen when it's all said and done.

