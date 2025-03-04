Steve Kerr provides crucial Steph Curry availability update ahead of Knicks clash

Steve Kerr said the Golden State Warriors have no plans to rest Steph Curry or any of their big stars ahead of Tuesday's New York Knicks showdown. The Bay Area side will play the second night of their back-to-back after trouncing the Charlotte Hornets 119-101 on Monday at the Spectrum Center.

Curry led the way with a double-double, dishing out 21 points on 6-14 shooting from the field and 3-9 from the deep. He also recorded three rebounds, 10 assists, a steal, and a block in 30:16 minutes. Kerr's words during the team's press conference seemingly indicate that Curry will lace up for the stern test against the Knicks. Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, he said:

"Well, Steph's in a great place right now. Draymond seems to be in a good place, Jimmy missing the other night but we will see how he comes out. Every game is different, you just don't know. I don't want to make any predictions for tomorrow but we got nothing planned. We want everybody playing and there is an urgency to everything we are doing."

The Warriors are in the middle of an 8-2 run, with Butler's arrival supercharging their two-way play. Their win on Monday will improve their record to 33-28 and take them to sixth place in the West. They will face tough competition against New York, who are relatively better placed with a 40-20 record and are seeded third in the East.

Should the Warriors 'Big 3' suit up, Golden State will give themselves another chance to solidify their playoff status as the regular season inches to a close.

Steph Curry hits unique landmark as Warriors trounce Hornets

Steph Curry's DD2 outing against the Hornets saw him reach a unique landmark. The 4x NBA champion trails Steve Nash, Chris Paul and Sam Cassell on the list, with Paul as the only other active player. Incidentally, Paul also played with Curry last season.

Curry scored 29 points and had 13 assists in Saturday's tough game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He followed that up with another solid performance against Charlotte.

Steph Curry has been phenomenal for Golden State this season averaging 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc in 52 appearances.

