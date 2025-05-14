Steve Kerr raises alarms on Jimmy Butler's health after Steph Curry's Game 5 hopes dashed

Steph Curry was already listed as out on the team's injury report before Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr delivered some brutal news. It seems like Jimmy Butler is not 100% healthy heading into the must-win Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ad

Speaking on "Willard & Dibs" at 95.7 The Game, Kerr revealed that Butler was feeling ill in Game 4, which had an impact on his performance. The former Miami Heat star shot the ball just nine times and finished with only 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.

"Jimmy was under the weather last night," Kerr said. "He really was not feeling well and that definitely impacted him. ...Everyone knows who Jimmy is. He's one of the great playoff performers and I expect him to have a big game tomorrow."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Despite what he went through, Jimmy Butler is expected to play in Game 5 on Wednesday in Minnesota. Steve Kerr also expects him to have a big game, though it's unclear if Butler has recovered and is feeling better. The final score was 107-100, but it wasn't a close game in the second half.

Anthony Edwards took over in the third quarter, scoring 16 of his 30 points to turn the Timberwolves' two-point deficit into an 18-point lead. Julius Randle had a huge first half, keeping his team afloat.

Ad

On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors played their third straight game without Steph Curry, who is dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Curry has only played 13 minutes in the series, suffering the injury in the second quarter of Game 1.

Ad

Jonathan Kuminga led the way for the Warriors, scoring 23 points off the bench. Kerr raised the white flag midway through the fourth quarter, putting in his bench players, who fell short in their shocking comeback attempt.

Steph Curry to miss Game 5 with hamstring injury

Steph Curry to miss Game 5 with hamstring injury. (Photo: IMAGN)

Coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Monday that they won't know about Steph Curry's availability until Wednesday, when he gets re-evaluated. However, the Golden State Warriors ruled him out for Game 5, with Curry telling ESPN that he couldn't be Superman if he wanted to.

Ad

"Even if I wanted to be Superman, I couldn't," Curry said.

Expand Tweet

The Warriors are still capable of sending the series back to San Francisco for Game 6. However, they would need Jimmy Butler to turn into "Playoff Jimm" and the rest of their role players to step up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.