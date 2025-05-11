Steve Kerr reveals one way Warriors can win series vs Timberwolves despite Game 3 loss

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is still confident about his team's chances of winning the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kerr revealed one of the ways they can win the series despite losing Game 3 on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the four-time NBA champion coach wanted his team to focus on their defense for Game 4 and the rest of the series. He liked what he saw in Game 3, but they were unable to finish the game. It was close with less than five minutes left, but Draymond Green fouled out.

"I think we're gonna win the series with defense," Kerr said. "We're not gonna beat them in a skill game, we have to get stops to win the series. Without Steph (Curry), obviously, we're a totally different team."

Steph Curry missed his second straight game with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, suffering it early in the second quarter of Game 1. The Golden State Warriors managed to win that contest but have now lost two straight to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors will enter Monday's Game 4 down 2-1 in the series and will look to avoid another defeat. Jimmy Butler had 33 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on Saturday but missed a couple of layups in the fourth quarter. Jonathan Kuminga had his best game of the postseason with 30 points.

Draymond Green played great defense until losing his cool following an overturned call following a challenge by Minnesota. He then went up to try and block Jaden McDaniels in the next possession, but was called for his sixth and final personal foul.

Without Green, the Timberwolves outscored the Warriors in the final four minutes. Coach Steve Kerr used Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis down the stretch, but they didn't make a difference.

Steve Kerr praises Jonathan Kuminga after Game 3 loss

Steve Kerr praises Jonathan Kuminga after Game 3 loss. (Photo: IMAGN)

Jonathan Kuminga stepped up his game on Saturday and finished with 30 points in the Golden State Warriors' 102-97 loss. Kuminga has had inconsistent minutes since returning to the lineup in February. He's had some DNPs in the regular season and playoffs but received plenty of minutes after Steph Curry went down.

Coach Steve Kerr, who has been criticized by some Warriors fans for failing to integrate Kuminga after the Jimmy Butler trade, had nothing but praise for the young forward.

"JK played one of the best games of his life," Kerr said.

Kuminga will need to continue playing well for the Warriors to have a chance in Game 4.

