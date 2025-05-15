Steve Kerr reveals Steph Curry's potential return date amid injury battle

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared an update on Steph Curry's potential return date from his hamstring injury. Curry has not played since Game 1 when he suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain. The Warriors need to win Wednesday's Game 5 to stay alive in their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Speaking to reporters before Game 5, Kerr was asked about an update on Curry, who was scheduled to get re-evaluated earlier in the day. He was already ruled out for Game 5, with Golden State down 3-1 in the Western Conference finals.

Kerr gave the Warriors fanbase some hope that they could see Curry in Game 6, as long as they stay alive and win Wednesday's contest.

"It’s a possibility he could play," Kerr said, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

