Steve Kerr's "nauseating plea" against 'f**k' Draymond Green chants ripped apart by NBA radio co-host

Things got a little chippy between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their first-round series. There was one flagrant foul, six technicals, and the home crowd got into it with Draymond Green multiple times.

Eventually, it all favored the Rockets, who evened the series up with a 104-94 win after a big blow in Game 1.

However, Warriors coach Steve Kerr didn't care for the way the fans treated Green. Following the loss, Kerr called out Rockets fans for their 'F-you Draymond' chants, urging them to remember that he has kids and they deserve respect.

That's why Justin Termine of SiriusXM NBA Radio took to social media to put Kerr on blast. He pointed out the double standard, as Green is constantly teasing and provoking opposing fans and players:

"My god his whining is nauseating," wrote Termine. "Draymond is constantly swearing on his podcast, flipping off fans, & cheap-shotting opponents… but Kerr has another lecture for the fans??? Why do fans have to behave for Draymond’s kids, but Draymond himself doesn’t have to???"

Green didn't seem to be too bothered by the chants; he just claimed they weren't original.

Steve Kerr says Draymond Green is an instigator

As much as Kerr had Green's back, he's also aware that he's the one who usually starts these kinds of confrontations.

When asked about that, Kerr stated that it was just who Green was, adding that it was the fire within him:

"Draymond, he's been around forever," Kerr said. "He's an instigator. He's always going to be in the mix and because of his career, his championships, his fire. He's going to be a lightning rod, and that's all part of it."

Green has a long and well-documented history of back-and-forths with rivals and even his own teammates, infamously punching Jordan Poole in the face in practice.

He's drawn a harsh reputation for being on the wrong end of some questionable plays, up to the point where the league suspended him for his repeated involvement in dirty plays.

Of course, he's also the driving force behind the Warriors' dynasty, and his energy and competitiveness have often been the catalyst and fire to get over the hump. Even so, that has granted him a lot of enemies in the league, and he'll have to walk the walk after talking the talk.

