Steve Kerr's statement on Anthony Edwards before Game 1 goes viral

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had nothing but praise for the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards. The Warriors and Timberwolves are set to battle in the semi-finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Ad

Before Game 1 on Tuesday, Kerr made some interesting statements regarding Edwards.

"The main insight I have is he's really damn good," Kerr said. "Ant is an amazing player. ... He was amazing to coach. There's a reason why the Wolves are where they are now. ... They are where they are because Ant is a superstar. You have to have a guy like that to build a great team. He's the reason they are where they are."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kerr and Edwards already have a history together after winning the Gold Medal in the 2024 Olympics. 'Ant Man' was one of the players who helped Team USA remain supreme in the basketball world under Kerr's tutelage. Even before the Olympics, Steve and Ant got to work with each other for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Knowing Anthony Edwards, he's not the type to let relationships get in the way. When it comes to the hardwood, Steve Kerr and Steph Curry better expect Edwards will do everything he can to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Ad

Anthony Edwards' dream series becomes a reality

Anthony Edwards once mentioned that he wanted to face the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs. Two seasons ago, Edwards was specifically looking forward to facing the Warriors in the postseason.

However, it never came to fruition, especially after the Denver Nuggets beat the Wolves in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's interesting about Anthony Edwards wanting to go up against Golden State is because of Draymond Green. Edwards particularly wants to beat the Dubs because Green talks a lot of trash on the court. His goal is to quiet down the Warriors' veteran.

Of course, it'll be huge bragging rights for Ant-Man if he beats a team that consists of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. Plus, given how the Wolves were in the Western Conference Finals last season, the team is hungry to make another appearance to redeem themselves and hopefully go all the way this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.