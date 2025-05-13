Steve Kerr's statement on Steph Curry's injury after Game 4 loss spells disaster for Warriors

Steph Curry's absence from the ongoing Western Conference Semifinals has put the Golden State Warriors at a significant disadvantage. The team fell into a 3-1 series deficit on Monday following a 117-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, leaving them on the brink of elimination.

In the postgame press conference, head coach Steve Kerr was asked directly whether the medical staff or front office would step in to prevent Curry from playing through pain in Game 5. While Kerr didn’t offer a definitive answer, he did confirm that the next update on Curry’s status will be provided on Wednesday, the same day Game 5 is scheduled to take place.

According to reports, Steph Curry is scheduled to be re-evaluated by the medical staff on Tuesday. However, it’s important to understand that a hamstring injury isn’t something an athlete can just tough out. The muscle must be fully prepared to handle the physical demands of an NBA game or the risk of further damage significantly increases.

Draymond Green doesn't want Steph Curry to rush back from injury

Steph Curry is facing a difficult dilemma after the Golden State Warriors dropped Game 4, allowing the Minnesota Timberwolves to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. On one hand, if Curry doesn’t play in Game 5, the Warriors risk elimination. On the other, playing through his injury could worsen his condition and jeopardize his long-term health.

Draymond Green weighed in on the situation, expressing that he wants Curry to prioritize the bigger picture and not take unnecessary risks with his future. However, he also acknowledged that if Curry feels physically ready, there's no doubt he’ll suit up for the must-win game.

Curry sustained a left hamstring injury in the second quarter of Game 1 of the ongoing series and was later diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain. While the Warriors managed to secure a win in that opening game, they’ve since dropped three straight, putting them in a 3-1 series deficit.

