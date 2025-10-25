Steve Kerr’s Unorthodox Never-Trained Warriors Lineup Revealed as Steph Curry Stage Stunning Comeback

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 25, 2025 01:29 GMT
The Golden State Warriors won the Denver Nuggets 137-131 in overtime on Thursday. According to ESPN’s insider Anthony Slater, the Warriors employed a team that had never trained before.

This unorthodox lineup was suggested to head coach Steve Kerr by assistant coaches Terry Stotts and Chris DeMarco. It involved having a lineup of Curry, Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, Green and Al Horford, but Coach Kerr still had his doubts.

"Where we going to score?" Kerr said. "That was my biggest concern. Could we execute [offensively]? But [Stotts and DeMarco] reminded me we have Steph and Jimmy, and they'll find a way to score."
Golden State guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) chest bump during overtime against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Golden State typically play with smaller players. However, the use of this unorthodox approach helped them defend better, with Horford and Kuminga being standouts. They helped erase the Nuggets' seven-point lead and win in OT.

Coach Kerr spoke about the lineups after the game.

"It was really fun to watch a group that's never played together close a game against one of the best teams in the league," Kerr said.

The Dubs were led by Curry who recorded 42 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Butler finished with 21 points, five rebounds and six assists. The game also saw Nuggets star Aaron Gordon record a career-high 50 points.

Next for Golden State is a road game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

Golden State Warriors injury report against Portland Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors will be without Al Horford for their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. He is being rested for the matchup and listed as a “left toe, injury management.”

Jonathan Kuminga is listed as probable due to a right ankle inflammation. However, the Warriors will welcome back Moses Moody who was previously listed as questionable due to a calf injury.

Golden State will face a Trail Blazers side, who are still absorbing the shocking arrest of head coach Chauncey Billups. Billups was indicted on charges of wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies.

